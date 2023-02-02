Read full article on original website
Caught on Camera: $800 worth of trees ripped out of El Reno church garden
It may sound odd, but surveillance video shows someone ripping two trees out of the First Christian Church of El Reno's garden and driving off with them.
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
It is unclear if the people injured were in the car or inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center.
OHP identifies driver killed along I-40 in Custer County
Authorities have identified a man who was killed on an icy road in Custer County.
WGAU
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County
A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall Coun...
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
While searching the area, deputies found a large white bag stashed in a nearby bush.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested after allegedly setting man's possessions on fire
A Gainesville woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly set fire to a man's possessions in the yard of a home on Elrod Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jaimie Mikayla Arnold, 31, burned more than $4,000 worth of the victim's personal belongings in her yard. Deputies responded...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests
After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
