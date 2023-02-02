ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers react to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address. State lawmakers raised concerns over two major parts of the speech: tax cuts and transgender care. Just last week, the governor said the number one thing he wants to see out of session is tax cuts but a powerful lawmaker, the Senate’s budget chair, did not jump on board just yet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Flashpoint team talks recreational marijuana in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month. On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Stitt delivers State of the State address, lays out top priorities

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his fifth State of the State address, laying out his top priorities. With that, the 59th Legislative session at the Oklahoma Capitol was underway. KOCO 5 breaks down some of the big topics the governor discussed and looks at how they could fare once lawmakers start debating them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?

Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kswo.com

Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Friday is the last day Oklahomans can register to vote if they want to cast their ballot in an upcoming special election if they’re not already registered to vote in the state. Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
OKLAHOMA STATE

