Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
KOCO
Oklahoma governor says state of the state is strongest it’s ever been
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor said the state of the state is the strongest it’s ever been. Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his speech before a joint session of lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday afternoon. His speech boasted of successes in the past four years but then he looked forward.
KOCO
Will Oklahomans soon be able to legally bet on favorite sports team?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans soon be able to legally throw down a few dollars on their favorite sports team?. A state lawmaker just filed a new bill, making Oklahomans question what is holding sports betting back in our state and what would it look like if it’s approved this year.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmakers react to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address. State lawmakers raised concerns over two major parts of the speech: tax cuts and transgender care. Just last week, the governor said the number one thing he wants to see out of session is tax cuts but a powerful lawmaker, the Senate’s budget chair, did not jump on board just yet.
KFOR
Flashpoint team talks recreational marijuana in OK
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month. On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
KOCO
Governor’s plan to ban gender-affirming care drew protestors at Oklahoma Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor’s plan to ban gender-affirming care in Oklahoma drew protestors both inside and outside of the Capitol. Protestors said they feel as though their community is under attack. The governor said it’s about protecting young people. The protestors looked at bills passed, such...
KOCO
Gov. Stitt delivers State of the State address, lays out top priorities
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his fifth State of the State address, laying out his top priorities. With that, the 59th Legislative session at the Oklahoma Capitol was underway. KOCO 5 breaks down some of the big topics the governor discussed and looks at how they could fare once lawmakers start debating them.
Oklahoma recreational marijuana vote only a month away
The voter registration deadline for the election to choose if marijuana legalization should be expanded to recreational use is February 10.
KOCO
New Oklahoma Kid Governor sworn in; program aims to teach about government
OKLAHOMA CITY — There's a new governor in town, and she's only in fifth grade. The governor's shoes are big ones to fill, but it's an early start to children learning about how government works. And what better way than to elect a student to be Oklahoma's Kid Governor?
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmakers set to discuss bills as 2023 legislative session starts
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt kicked off the 2023 legislative session Monday at the Oklahoma state Capitol, and now lawmakers are getting to work. On Tuesday, bills will begin the long journey to becoming laws. The first stop is always the respective committee. In the Senate, there will...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt lays out priorities ahead of Oklahoma's legislative session
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's legislative session kicks off Monday. Ahead of Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address, KOCO 5 sat down with the governor to discuss his priorities ahead of the next session. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. Open the video player above for the full...
tulsatoday.com
Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
kswo.com
Time to register for marijuana vote ends Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Friday is the last day Oklahomans can register to vote if they want to cast their ballot in an upcoming special election if they’re not already registered to vote in the state. Voters will be deciding on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana...
KCTV 5
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
Oklahoma awarded $23 million to prevent roadway deaths, injuries
Communities across Oklahoma are set to receive more than $23 million dollars of federal grant money to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
KTUL
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
