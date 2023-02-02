Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois residents who received unemployment have trouble getting 1099-G forms again
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Illinois residents need a form from the state to file their taxes and for the third year in a row – and there are huge problems accessing it.CBS 2's Tara Molina brought those problems straight to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on Monday.The tax form in question is something those who have filed for unemployment need this time of year. It's called a 1099-G form, and for the third year in a row, people are reaching out to us since they're having issues getting it from the state. So we are asking - why is...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000
Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing...
Illinois cares for your kids: Child Care Assistance Program for low-income parents: Apply for financial assistance
Taking care of your little ones is a hectic job. Am I right? Well, your children need your love, attention and of course, the money that can be spent on their education, health, clothing, and shelter.
starvedrock.media
Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service
Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
fox32chicago.com
Some Illinois residents poised to lose Medicaid coverage after Covid protections end
CHICAGO - About 700,000 Illinois residents are estimated to lose Medicaid coverage starting this summer. The loss of coverage is because pandemic-era protections, both state and federal, will end on May 11. Illinois Medicaid officials tell Crain’s Chicago Business that they are doing everything they can to help eligible beneficiaries...
fox32chicago.com
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
depauliaonline.com
Biden and Pritzker to end Covid-19 ‘Public Health Emergency’ Declaration in May
Gov. JB Pritzker plans to end the public health emergency classification of Covid-19 in Illinois later this spring, according to NBC 5 Chicago. This news comes after President Joe Biden announced on Jan. 30 that he will lift the public health emergency declarations of Covid-19 on May 11. Amid these decisions, the World Health Organization still classifies Covid-19 as a global health emergency, as do Chicago residents who are immunocompromised.
Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out
Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.
advantagenews.com
Study shows Illinois second worst for fines and fees
A new study shows Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky.
positivelynaperville.com
A new reason to reach out to elected officials
In 2020, Illinois voters were asked to weigh in on a Constitutional Amendment that would institute a graduated income tax. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, among other Chambers and business groups came out in strong opposition. Despite this initiative being rejected by a majority of Illinois voters, there is a movement underway in the Illinois General Assembly to reintroduce the measure.
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 5 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
White House and Governor Pritzker Announce Emergency Declarations to Expire in May; IDPH Pledges to Remain Vigilant and Protect Those Most At-Risk. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting five counties in the state are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties the previous week. No counties are listed at High Community Level in Illinois for the second straight week.
illinois.edu
What’s behind the big number of utility shutoffs in Illinois?
Utilities are more expensive than they were last year, thanks to a mix of higher fuel prices and the war in Ukraine. The national Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration estimated natural gas bills for the winter would spike close to 30 percent compared to last year, and electricity costs were set to jump 10 percent. For people who may have already been struggling to keep up with payments, those increases could make it that much more difficult to pay the bills.
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS …. A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Belvidere is getting a marijuana...
KFVS12
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
kbsi23.com
IL DCFS accepting applicatons for scholarship program
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is accepting applications for the 2023 DCFS Scholarship Program. A minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year. Four of the awards are reserved for the children of veterans.
Comments / 5