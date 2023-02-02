Read full article on original website
Rev. Gregory Drumwright found not guilty in Alamance County protest arrests after appeal, releases statement
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A court has found a Civil Rights leader and reverend not guilty after he was arrested and charged during a demonstration in Graham in 2020. Reverend Gregory Drumwright was initially found guilty of resisting and obstruction of a public officer as well as failure to disperse in September of 2021. […]
860wacb.com
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
alamancenews.com
BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty
A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
Davidson County leaders face rising homeless population
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County leaders and business owners are facing a growing number of homeless people unlike anything the county has seen before. “We went from serving about 180 folks a month with our food and clothing to almost 420 families each month with food and clothing,” said Ashley Phillips, executive director […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Arrest Taylorsville Man
Tod-Jaa Dazujuan Tilley, age 37 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Hickory Police. He was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Tilley is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000. A Tuesday court appearance is listed.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County
Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
Seagrove firefighter's wife granted $1 million bond, defense says it plans to prove innocence
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman, wife of longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman, appeared in court Monday, where she was granted a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder in MJ's death. The judge decided that as a term of her release, she must...
WXII 12
Suspect identified in 1987 cold case murder of Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The family of Mary Mathis Davis of Lexington is finally getting closure and answers after she was murdered 36 years ago. Davis was last seen May 30, 1987, at a Lexington Lanier’s Ace Hardware store. She worked for a brief period before failing to return after her lunch break. The following day, police told her family the devastating news: Davis had been found dead, strangled.
Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Murder Makes Court Appearance Today
An Alexander County woman charged with murder is scheduled to appear in court today in Taylorsville. 39-year old Timothy Crane was stabbed to death in the pre-dawn hours of December 20th, 2022. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 27-year old Taylor Adele Snook and charged her with murder. Deputies responded...
No working smoke detectors in fatal Germanton Road fire, Winston-Salem officials confirm; victim identified by police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are battling a fatal fire with “challenging conditions” in Winston-Salem. According to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at a home on Germanton Road. Crews were still working to put out hot spots as of just after 8 a.m., saying […]
1 student with minor injuries after Winston-Salem school bus crash on W 25th St, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called about an accident involving a bus and a car around 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to the police, the bus was making a right turn from Collins Street onto the eastbound […]
WXII 12
Greensboro barricade victim told police that suspect said he was going to kill her
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The two men who barricaded themselves and took a hostage in Greensboro Saturday appeared in court Monday. The two brothers, Evan and Mark Parrish appeared separately before the court Monday. According to a Greensboro Police Department detective, officers originally went to the home on Wayside Drive...
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at NC gentleman’s club, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Greensboro police arrested Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem. Hunter has been charged […]
‘Best day of my life:’ Lexington family gets closure after 36-year-old cold case solved
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington family left the Lexington Police Department on Monday crying tears of joy after learning who was responsible for murdering their loved one. DNA helped solve the case of Mary Mathis Davis. One family member told FOX8 it was the best day of her life. We spoke to a former […]
Winston-Salem school bus involved in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFCS) bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers were notified about the crash just before 7 a.m. A car was making a too large of a right turn from Collins Street onto eastbound West 25th...
Greensboro teen charged in connection to shooting death on St. Croix Place, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro teen was charged with first-degree murder after a body was found on Monday on St. Croix Place, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of St. Croix Place when they were told a body had been found. The deceased has […]
alamancenews.com
Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour
Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
Caught on Camera | Man steals money from Mayflower cash register in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A shameless crime caught on camera. A man opens the cash register at an Asheboro restaurant, stealing the cash inside. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller talked to the store manager about the crime and found out this isn't the first time this has happened. Mayflower manager...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Felony Possession Of Drugs On Jail Premises
38-year old Kelly Renee Collins of Taylorsville was charged with felony possession of a control substance on jail premises by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. She is being held as of earlier today without bond in the County Detention Center.
