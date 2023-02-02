ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TSU's Aristocrat of Bands wins two Grammys!

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday during the UT vs. Auburn basketball game. “It’s been really refreshing the acceptance that it’s brought and the notoriety, I guess, of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Invest Appalachia funds community improvement projects

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Auto Show returns

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee students Super Bowl-bound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some University of Tennessee students will actually be at the Super Bowl as part of a program where UT students can learn from the pros in their field. “I’m so excited. I never thought in my life I’d get to go to a Super Bowl,” Mallory...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car crashes into Gibbs High School

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a car crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO officials. KCSO deputies responded to the call at 7:15 p.m., officials with the office said. The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KCSO officials said.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Webb School standout signs with Navy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School quarterback Charles Robinson is arguably one of the most talented football players to come out of Knoxville this year. With a large contingent of classmates, coaches and family on hand, the talented QB put pen to paper signing a letter of intent to continue his education and play football for the Naval Academy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New school coming to Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
wvlt.tv

Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62, officials said. The accident was not a wreck, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed. Officials said the victim, later identified as Wade Nance, 81, was surveying in the area, was hit by a car and then succumbed to their injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro responds after crash traps two drivers in cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a “serious crash” on Maynardville Highway Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell. The crash happened near the Tractor Supply Co., Bagwell said. When crews arrived on scene, they reportedly found two damaged cars, which had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Forest officials to set prescribed burn in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forest Service officials are planning a prescribed burn in Cocke County, set for Tuesday. The burn is planned to be started on the Lemon Gap Quad off Forest Service Roads 96 and 96B. According to an announcement from the Forest Service, the burn will be...
COCKE COUNTY, TN

