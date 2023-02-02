ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Johnson repeats win in American Legion oratory

MADISON – Six students tackled a broad concept with the U.S. Constitution to compete in American Legion’s High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. These students from high schools across Madison County participated in the first round of the oratorical contest. The county-level competition was held at Madison City Hall on Jan. 28.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Pentathlon Athletes Nationally Ranked

MADISON- The names Ben Thomason and Isaac Pollard are making waves on the national level of high school track. The juniors at James Clemens recently finished first and second, respectively, at the Last Chance Indoor Track Meet at Birmingham’s CrosspLex in the State Pentathlon Championships. For Thomason, who began...
MADISON, AL
Retired Colonel Takes New Command- Wrestling Team

MADISON- A high school wrestling program relishes the solid feeder program, which supplies new athletes to the program on a yearly basis. At James Clemens High, those feedings arrive from Liberty Middle School and in the just completed middle school season the squad experienced its best finish in program history.
MADISON, AL
Barney, a facility dog, comforts and reassures students

MADISON – In his recent “Sittin With the Supe” podcast, Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools, welcomed Barney, the facility dog that works at Madison Elementary School. Speaking for Barney were his primary handler, Stefanie Cook, Counselor at Madison elementary; Beth Woodard, Barney’s secondary counselor...
MADISON, AL

