Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at NC gentleman’s club, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Greensboro police arrested Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem. Hunter has been charged […]
64-year-old man found dead in Winston-Salem house fire, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday at 7:20 a.m. Crews were at a home in the 4700 block of Germanton Road. The battalion chief on the scene said neighbors told firefighters someone was inside the house. Get the latest news stories of interest...
Greensboro barricade victim told police that suspect said he was going to kill her
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The two men who barricaded themselves and took a hostage in Greensboro Saturday appeared in court Monday. The two brothers, Evan and Mark Parrish appeared separately before the court Monday. According to a Greensboro Police Department detective, officers originally went to the home on Wayside Drive...
Police to release new information in 1987 cold case murder
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Police Department is expected to release new information concerning a 1987 cold case. Police officers said the announcement expected later Tuesday afternoon will involve major investigative developments in the 1987 murder of Mary Mathis Davis. Police said Mary’s family will also be attending the...
Police: 2 facing 45+ charges after taking hostage in 4-hour North Carolina standoff
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police. At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men. When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that […]
1 student with minor injuries after Winston-Salem school bus crash on W 25th St, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called about an accident involving a bus and a car around 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to the police, the bus was making a right turn from Collins Street onto the eastbound […]
Teens charged in North Carolina murder given $5 million bonds
Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning.
Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing North Carolina man was found dismembered inside a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they found the body while searching a property in Sanford in January. The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing in December 2022. They said his body was found in a 55-galloon barrel in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete as well.
Greensboro police investigate shooting on North Church Street that injured one person
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. Police said it happened Saturday night at about 5:06 p.m. on North Church Street. They found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No...
‘Best day of my life:’ Lexington family gets closure after 36-year-old cold case solved
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington family left the Lexington Police Department on Monday crying tears of joy after learning who was responsible for murdering their loved one. DNA helped solve the case of Mary Mathis Davis. One family member told FOX8 it was the best day of her life. We spoke to a former […]
Rev. Gregory Drumwright found not guilty in Alamance County protest arrests after appeal, releases statement
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A court has found a Civil Rights leader and reverend not guilty after he was arrested and charged during a demonstration in Graham in 2020. Reverend Gregory Drumwright was initially found guilty of resisting and obstruction of a public officer as well as failure to disperse in September of 2021. […]
Robber caught on surveillance camera stealing cash, police search for suspect
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Managers of an Asheboro restaurant are asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect. Surveillance video from the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant captured the moment a man took money from the cash register. This happened when an employee briefly turned away. The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant...
18-year-old charged murder after man found dead on St. Croix Place in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to a body found in Greensboro Monday, according to police. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. Police have since identified 21-year-old Quantell Tehmel White as the person found dead with a...
Crash involving city bus reported in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A city bus was involved in a crash in Greensboro on Monday night. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Yanceyville Street around 7 p.m. “According to video obtained from the bus, a Kia sedan failed to stop and was pushed by the bus into a utility pole causing local power […]
Man arrested for armed robbery at Exxon on Randleman Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is now in custody after being accused of robbing a gas station on Randleman Road Saturday night, Greensboro police said. According to the department's press release, the robbery happened at about 9:15 p.m. at Exxon. Police said 26-year-old Lemont Webb implied he had a...
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham.
Roads closed due to damaged utility poles in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have closed part of Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street due to damaged utility poles and power lines Monday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Nearby intersections are also closed to traffic.
Victim identified in deadly pedestrian crash on Prospect Street; driver was attempting to pass another car, troopers say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by an SUV early Monday morning, troopers say. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday they were called to a crash on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County. They say that a man was driving north […]
Greensboro police charge driver for deadly crash on Meadowview Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver is charged after a crash Saturday night that left one person dead and three other people hurt. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. Greensboro police were called to a crash on Randleman Road near West Meadowview Road at 8 p.m.
