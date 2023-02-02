ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments

Queen City News

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at NC gentleman’s club, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Greensboro police arrested Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem. Hunter has been charged […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Police to release new information in 1987 cold case murder

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Police Department is expected to release new information concerning a 1987 cold case. Police officers said the announcement expected later Tuesday afternoon will involve major investigative developments in the 1987 murder of Mary Mathis Davis. Police said Mary’s family will also be attending the...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say

LEE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing North Carolina man was found dismembered inside a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they found the body while searching a property in Sanford in January. The sheriff’s office said they’ve identified the human remains as Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing in December 2022. They said his body was found in a 55-galloon barrel in a heavily wooded area that contained concrete as well.
SANFORD, NC
FOX8 News

Crash involving city bus reported in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A city bus was involved in a crash in Greensboro on Monday night. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Yanceyville Street around 7 p.m. “According to video obtained from the bus, a Kia sedan failed to stop and was pushed by the bus into a utility pole causing local power […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Roads closed due to damaged utility poles in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have closed part of Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street due to damaged utility poles and power lines Monday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Nearby intersections are also closed to traffic.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

Comments

