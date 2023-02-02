Read full article on original website
Sunday Edition: Utah Abortion Bill, School Vouchers
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abortion access legislation being unveiled on Utah’s Capitol Hill. They specifically discuss a bill introduced by Rep. Kera Birkeland that would address access to services for rape victims. Ladd spoke with Rep. Birkeland and her sister, who are at odds over the bill. The sister, Samantha Hansen, has publicly shared her assault story and says the bill limits choices for victims. Ladd shares their sides with Doug. Plus, Doug talks with an expert on the effect of unintended pregnancy on women’s lives. Dr. Diana Greene Foster is an author who has studied the consequences of abortion bans. She explains the impact of Utah’s legislation. Also on the show, Representative Candice Pierucci talks to Doug about her school choice bill that was signed into law. A second bill has been introduced to supplement that bill dealing with how scholarship programs will be audited. Rep. Pierucci also gives Doug a heads-up about dozens of other accounts she is working on this session.
The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency declarations and the 2024 field
A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House.
Bill would provide funding for suicide barriers in Utah jails
SALT LAKE CITY — The trauma of a death by suicide in a correctional facility — seeing it or hearing it — affects inmates and staff alike, says Salt Lake County Undersheriff Jake Petersen. "It's devastating, first and foremost, for that individual's families if they live, which...
Bill regulating minors' social media use passes Utah House committee
A bill requiring parental consent for minors to use social media accounts passed unanimously by the Utah House Judiciary Committee Friday.
Utah lawmakers introduce school safety bills
SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers have unveiled a number of school safety bills after hearing concerns from their constituents. They say Utahns are especially concerned about their children following violent incidents happening on campuses across the country. The five Republican representatives said they want students to feel safe at...
Opinion: The problem of two-bills-in-one
Opposing issues should not be packaged in the same bill in order to manipulate its passage. Read more about it here.
Here’s what these state lawmakers propose to improve school safety in Utah
Utah lawmakers have proposed several school safety bills including proposals to increase the number of school resource officers, standardize responses to threats in schools, and drop fees for school employee seeking concealed gun permits.
How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students
Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
State wants Utah Lake islands lawsuit thrown out
The Utah Attorney General's Office is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging the state's rejection of a controversial project to dredge Utah Lake and build islands with it.
Research compares breathing Utah air for a day to smoking up to five cigarettes
Utah had the worst air quality in the country on Saturday.
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Grim tally: A look at each of Utah's homicide victims of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — There were 78 homicides in Utah during 2022, which is down from 95 homicides in 2021 and the lowest number in four years, according to KSL.com statistics. For more details, click here. Here is a look at each of the Utah homicide victims and how...
Governor Cox Signs Eight Bills
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox is signing bills into Utah law. Cox put his signature on eight bills yesterday, four each that originated in the House and Senate. Among them were budget bills for higher education, the National Guard, and social services. The governor has now signed a total of ten bills since the start of the session.
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
Bill would allow individuals to become teachers without a bachelor’s degree
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the topics being discussed during the 2023 Utah Legislative Session is how to combat the teacher shortage around the state. A Utah lawmaker is proposing a bill that would allow individuals to become teachers through a certification program rather than the usual bachelor’s degree.
Wow! Utah’s Next License Plates??
Utah's license plates are... OKAY. The Arches plate is AMAZING, but the others? Ehh... I decided to design the NEXT license plates for MY HOME STATE: Utah!. There's not a chance this thing will fly, but I want it! I'd have it tomorrow! Fairly simple, but gives the St. George Pride Vibe with the sunset behind it. Showing clear skies that we get nearly everyday in St. George.
New bill aims to reduce carbon emissions in northern Utah by half
A bill introduced in the Utah State Legislature is aiming to cut carbon emissions in northern Utah by half this year. House Bill 220 is the “largest air quality bill that’s ever been introduced in the Utah legislature” according to Eliza Cowie with the environmental group O2 Utah. Sponsored by Rep. Andrew Stoddard, the bill is designed to cut carbon emissions by 50% through the implementation of better building standards, incentives for drivers to use cleaner fuel cars, a push for more clean emissions rail projects, and the banning of wood-burning stoves.
Utah fifth grader successfully petitions to allow hats at his school
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — If he could have it his way, fifth grader James Cope would wear a baseball cap every single day. From his favorite teams to his favorite city, there is no shortage of decorated baseball caps in the 10-year-old’s closet. “I really like my hats,”...
So Many Utah Kids Are Suffering From Hunger Each Day
Most people in Utah seem to live comfortable lives where they have a place to live and food to eat. It is well known that there are a large number of homeless people in the state who are trying to exist without a home or food. They are having to beg for food to sustain themselves. It is not an easy life to be homeless. Food is essential to life.
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
