Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
SFGate

Ladine scores 21 as Washington beats No. 2 Stanford 72-67

SEATTLE (AP) — Elle Ladine and Washington turned a strong finish into a big victory. Ladine scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels made two key free throws with 8 seconds left, helping Washington knock off No. 2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday. Washington (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) closed the game with...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Oregon surges past Arizona State in critical Pac-12 showdown

When the Arizona State Sun Devils played Oregon in Eugene they scored 90 points, one less than their season high. They shot 58% from the field and cruised from start to finish in what was their best performance of the season. It wasn't that easy this time. In fact it was the Ducks coming away with a 75-70 victory in Pac-12 play Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena in a game crucial to the postseason hopes...
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

Oregon's grit powers them to a needed win at Arizona State

The Oregon Ducks needed to get a win at Arizona State Saturday night, and they followed the low-post dominance of N'Faly Dante and some timely shooting to get the victory. Oregon beat the Sun Devils 75-70 to move into fourth place in the Pac-12 before Sunday's games are played. To get there the Ducks saw Dante make clutch play after clutch play in the final moments. Dante scored six points in a span of four minutes, all coming in critical moments of the game.
247Sports

Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon

TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
247Sports

WATCH: Kelly Graves takes responsibility for Colorado defeat

Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed the media for about seven minutes following Friday's 63-53 home loss to Colorado. The Ducks have now dropped four of five games and Graves took responsibility for the team's poor play on Friday. The Ducks missed all 16 three-point shots and trailed throughout....
chatsports.com

Ducks Look to Bounce Back at ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ducks look to bounce back at ASU. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 47-47 all-time vs. ASU. » The Ducks are 16-8 against ASU under Coach Altman. » ASU has won the last three in a row. »...
