The Oregon Ducks needed to get a win at Arizona State Saturday night, and they followed the low-post dominance of N'Faly Dante and some timely shooting to get the victory. Oregon beat the Sun Devils 75-70 to move into fourth place in the Pac-12 before Sunday's games are played. To get there the Ducks saw Dante make clutch play after clutch play in the final moments. Dante scored six points in a span of four minutes, all coming in critical moments of the game.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO