Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
signalscv.com
Artists association announces 2023 board
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new board of directors for 2023. “Our organization has helped me in many ways over the past years,” Meressa Naftulin, president and plein air, said in a prepared statement. “I’ve met other artists in our community, taken exceptional workshops at amazing prices, seen talented artists demonstrate at our monthly meetings, and learned about showing my work to the public. As president of SCAA, I am looking forward to continuing our lineup of events. We do a lot and we do it together.”
signalscv.com
FYI seeks volunteer allies to be paired with local foster youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa. Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. Allies provide support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education – a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth, according to a statement released by FYI.
signalscv.com
Blood drive held in honor of Valencia Viking Pedro Roman
For every person who donates blood, three are saved, according to Synthia Rocha, a spokeswoman for Houchin community blood bank. By 1 p.m. on Saturday, 30 people had already donated blood in a drive held at Christ Lutheran Church in honor of the late Valencia High School Vikings football player, Pedro Roman. Roman fought leukemia for two years until his life was cut short in 2021.
signalscv.com
Make Your Home Environmentally Friendly
Among the most used “buzz” words of the last decade are sustainability and eco-friendly. Americans are constantly reminded to reduce waste, use less energy and water, as well as “reduce, reuse, recycle.”. In Santa Clarita the first curbside recycling program began in October 1990 with 3,000 households...
signalscv.com
Retiree arrested on suspicion of assault, again
A 76-year-old retiree who lives in Saugus was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as the result of an investigation into a shooting last month, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official. “During a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect, while the...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man reportedly brandishes pistol in road-rage incident
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for a man who reportedly brandished a pistol in a road-rage incident on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The incident occurred at approximately noon in the parking lot of the Vallarta Supermarket...
signalscv.com
Supes approve increase to developer fees for fire protection by almost 10%
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an almost 10% increase to developer fees for the benefit of the Fire Protection District of the county after a public hearing on Jan. 31. These updated rates would take effect on April 1 in the incorporated areas of the county, and in cities upon an approved resolution.
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of drug, weapons charges
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff Department’s Special Assignment Team arrested a man on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges Friday night. While on patrol near the intersection of Walnut and 15th streets in Newhall around 10:30 p.m., deputies noticed a car that wasn’t in compliance with the state’s vehicle code, according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Landslide displaces several residents
A landslide caused several homes in a new housing development on Plume Way to be yellow-tagged on Sunday, leaving homeowners uncertain as to when they can permanently return. Land that made up the backyards of several properties on the small cul-de-sac slid about 8 feet at around 2 p.m., taking out a transformer that provided power to a home on Lambent Way, according to Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita.
Comments / 0