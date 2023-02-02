The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new board of directors for 2023. “Our organization has helped me in many ways over the past years,” Meressa Naftulin, president and plein air, said in a prepared statement. “I’ve met other artists in our community, taken exceptional workshops at amazing prices, seen talented artists demonstrate at our monthly meetings, and learned about showing my work to the public. As president of SCAA, I am looking forward to continuing our lineup of events. We do a lot and we do it together.”

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO