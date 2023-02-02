ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing home that caught on fire was red tagged

By Kyle Makin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday , a fire ripped through a house on lasing’s southeast side, leaving two people homeless.

6 News spoke with the couple, who said they lost a lot of their possessions and were looking for help.

But as it turns out, they should not have been living in that house in the first place.

City officials said the building was red-tagged for a leaking roof, no power, and trash on both the inside and outside of the home.

The landlord admitted that the house was older and needed some repairs, but she also said there were issues with the way the tenants treated the place and with their rent.

She said it doesn’t matter much now as the house she has had for 30 years is in ruins.

“It’s sad I don’t know if it’s completely gone. We can’t go inside its all chained off until they are done with their investigation. It’s like honestly, that was part of my retirement I had it completely paid off and now it’s gone,” said landlord Tamara Farrell.

So far, a Gofundme started by the residents has raised about $1,000.

We reached back out to them. One of them said that he knew the building was red-tagged and said he would have more of his side of the story later.

John Justice
4d ago

Squatters burning down a house trying to stay warm is what it sounds like…..Most hoses don’t burn down on their after electricity is turned off

4
Andrea Thomas
4d ago

owner probably rented it to them under the condition they do the repairs and let them move in knowing it was unlivable as is the case more often than not as the city dose not do thorough checks of the rental properties nor do they make sure they are up to code this is the city of lansings fault for not following up with the property owner to make sure they followed through with proper repairs and to make sure they did not rent it out to someone for this reason exactly

