ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...
FOX 43

Firefighter shortage a 'disaster' across Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. — Firefighters in south-central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm. "It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," York City Fire Chief William H. Sleeger said. "There's nobody stepping up like that to fulfill the volunteer ranks.”. Sleeger started as a volunteer when volunteers made up the majority of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Crash closes portion of US 30 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash closed a portion of US 30 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT, US 30 is closed in both directions between Mercersburg Road and Pioneer Drive. PennDOT reported the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The area was cleared late...
FOX 43

Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

World War II undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County

World War II undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County. World War II undetonated explosive device found in …. World War II undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County. Crews battle house fire in Duryea. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant. Red...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

State Police respond to Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy