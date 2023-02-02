Read full article on original website
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
abc27.com
Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...
Firefighter shortage a 'disaster' across Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — Firefighters in south-central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm. "It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," York City Fire Chief William H. Sleeger said. "There's nobody stepping up like that to fulfill the volunteer ranks.”. Sleeger started as a volunteer when volunteers made up the majority of...
abc27.com
Crash closes portion of US 30 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash closed a portion of US 30 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT, US 30 is closed in both directions between Mercersburg Road and Pioneer Drive. PennDOT reported the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The area was cleared late...
Let your outdoor spirit run wild at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The temperatures may be low, but don't let that stop you from getting into the outdoor spirit!. And luckily, you can stay inside to do it. Around 1,000 fishing, hunting and camping vendors are packed to the brim inside the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg for the Great American Outdoor Show.
Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
Ephraim Slaughter: A journey of overcoming challenges | Black History Keystones
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ephraim Slaughter, the last surviving Civil War veteran in Dauphin County, was more than just a war hero. He's also a man deeply rooted within the Harrisburg community. Slaughter was born into slavery in 1846 in North Carolina to the H.D. Slaughter family. He escaped at...
lebtown.com
What the duck? Rare bird from Europe and Asia spotted at Lebanon landfill
She almost didn’t turn around. But Rita Stima, a dedicated birdwatcher from Lebanon County, said something didn’t look quite right when it caught her eye as she drove through property owned by the Greater Lebanon Refuse Authority, just north of Cleona, on the morning of Dec. 19. “I...
Lebanon County collecting residents' tires free of charge
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County residents who need to get rid of tires are in luck. The Lebanon County Conservation District's annual tire collection event will be held on April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Expo Center. County residents can dispose of up...
pahomepage.com
World War II undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
World War II undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County. World War II undetonated explosive device found in …. World War II undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County. Crews battle house fire in Duryea. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant. Red...
Coroner identifies woman found dead after ‘catastrophic’ central Pa. house fire
A 92-year-old woman has been identified after she was found dead following a fire at her York County house overnight, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office was called around 1:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township to a house fire with possible entrapment, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Monday.
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
State Police respond to Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
Local cemeteries keep stories of the U.S. Colored Troops alive | Black History Keystones
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tucked into the heart of Gettysburg, the graves at Lincoln Cemetery are a reminder of service, sacrifice, and bravery. Many of them mark the lives of men who historians say made the difference in the Civil War. “The war was basically at a standstill until they...
