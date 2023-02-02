Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing
Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
PD: Troy man poses as Watervliet city worker in scam
On Dec. 28, 2022, the Watervliet Police Department investigated a complaint from a 75-year-old resident who said they were approached by Joseph N. Celeone, 40, of Troy, posing as a Watervliet city employee.
Firefighter injured in 2020 crash running for Mayfield Town Supervisor
Brandon Lehr, the Gloversville firefighter who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash back in June 2020, is running for Mayfield Town Supervisor.
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
Albany K9 Officer Passes Unexpectedly, Thank You For Your Service Amber
What comes to mind when you think of the New York State Police? Maybe you picture seeing a cruiser perched on the median of the New York State Thruway or you see them buzz by, lights flashing in pursuit of a reckless driver. Do you ever think of the unsung heroes of the force, the K9 Officers?
Albany fire department gains 17 new members
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore in 17 new members to the Albany Fire Department on February 6. The ceremony took place at the The College of Saint Rose’s Massry Center.
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location
BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night
A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
Hudson man arrested for menacing with weapon and other charges
HUDSON—City Police arrested Jayvon Fason, 20, of Hudson for second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second degree menacing (with a weapon) and second degree contempt (disobey a court order), both class A misdemeanors, Saturday, January 28.
Max410 at The Waters Edge opening soon in Glenville
Max410 at The Waters Edge is set to open on Thursday, February 9 at 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville. The restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner service.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire
Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff
Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!
Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
Troy fire working to address staffing shortage
The city of Troy is facing a shortage of firefighters, but officials are hopeful that the next firefighter exam will bring them a new wave of department members.
WCSO: Phone scammer alleging to be local pastor
The Warren County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning people of the area of multiple phone scams occurring in the area. The sheriff's office says they've received two reports from separate scams in the past week.
