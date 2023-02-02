ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

schenectadygov.com

Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing

Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
WNYT

Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night

A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
columbiapaper.com

Hudson man arrested for menacing with weapon and other charges

HUDSON—City Police arrested Jayvon Fason, 20, of Hudson for second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second degree menacing (with a weapon) and second degree contempt (disobey a court order), both class A misdemeanors, Saturday, January 28.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire

Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff

Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!

Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
