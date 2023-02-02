YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time in over a year, officials in the City of York say gun violence statistics are trending in the right direction. According to the York City Police Department, there have been zero homicides since the start of 2023. This time last year, there had already been two. By December, that number was up to 22, the most the city ever recorded.

YORK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO