9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
Ephraim Slaughter: A journey of overcoming challenges | Black History Keystones
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ephraim Slaughter, the last surviving Civil War veteran in Dauphin County, was more than just a war hero. He's also a man deeply rooted within the Harrisburg community. Slaughter was born into slavery in 1846 in North Carolina to the H.D. Slaughter family. He escaped at...
Gettysburg Black History Museum working to preserve American history | Black History Keystones
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg Black History Museum is working to preserve history, tell stories that may have been forgotten or overlooked, and educate all communities on American history. The museum is located in Valentine Hall on the Lutheran Theological Seminary Campus in Gettysburg. The humble museum holds intimate...
Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Fate of a pre-Civil War Campbelltown building by Rising Sun remains uncertain
A decision on whether a historic building on Campbelltown’s main street will be demolished to allow the expansion of a landmark restaurant will not be made until mid-March at the earliest, and could hinge on statements made in an obscure, 20-year-old survey. Horseshoe Pike Enterprises LLC, owner of the...
GVI is focus of monthly York Police Commissioner forum
York, PA — Tackling crime in the City of York. Tonight, the police commissioner is holding a public forum to address the steps being taken to fight back. One of the city’s strategies is GVI which stands for Group Violence Intervention. “Each person is a resource,” said Tiff...
City of York launches campaign to help youth 'Rise Above' unhealthy coping mechanisms
YORK, Pa. — The City of York Bureau of Health (CYBH) launched a campaign to help youth "Rise Above" negative behaviors and unhealthy coping mechanisms. The program seeks to forge connections and promote positive choices through messaging in the community. “Rise Above is a fresh, relevant, and relatable campaign...
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
Firefighter shortage a 'disaster' across Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — Firefighters in south-central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm. "It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," York City Fire Chief William H. Sleeger said. "There's nobody stepping up like that to fulfill the volunteer ranks.”. Sleeger started as a volunteer when volunteers made up the majority of...
Local cemeteries keep stories of the U.S. Colored Troops alive | Black History Keystones
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tucked into the heart of Gettysburg, the graves at Lincoln Cemetery are a reminder of service, sacrifice, and bravery. Many of them mark the lives of men who historians say made the difference in the Civil War. “The war was basically at a standstill until they...
Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
Gun violence declining in the City of York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time in over a year, officials in the City of York say gun violence statistics are trending in the right direction. According to the York City Police Department, there have been zero homicides since the start of 2023. This time last year, there had already been two. By December, that number was up to 22, the most the city ever recorded.
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
Helping the community one laundry load at a time | On the Bright Side
DUNCANNON, Pa. — Twice a month, Trail Laundry, on South Market Street in Duncannon, teams up with "Loads of Love" to offer free laundry services to those in need. "We're looking for a way to kind of reach our neighbors," said organizer Sandy Martz. "You know, that's what we're called to do. Love our neighbors."
Let your outdoor spirit run wild at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The temperatures may be low, but don't let that stop you from getting into the outdoor spirit!. And luckily, you can stay inside to do it. Around 1,000 fishing, hunting and camping vendors are packed to the brim inside the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg for the Great American Outdoor Show.
Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
