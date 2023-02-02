Non-football signees celebrated across the Big Bend and south Georgia on NSD

So much of National Signing Day is focused on football, and rightfully so, as it's the first day high school players can sign if they chose not to sign early. Signing day is a lot bigger than football, and Chiles High celebrated two other athletes on Wednesday.

Bryce Jevyak, a pitcher who will play baseball for West Alabama, and Taylor Bell, who helped lead the Timberwolves golf team to two state titles and a state runner-up finish, is staying close to home. He'll play for the Rattlers of FAMU, and both know they made the right choice for what's next.

"I've played with a few of the players on the team before, and I really like them and their coach," said Bell. "I just felt most at home here at FAMU, with them and everybody on their team."

"When I went to go visit, I felt like it was home, and I felt like it was the right fit for me," said Jevyak of West Alabama. "I already knew a bunch of the kids there, so I figured I'd fit in real good."

Another Tallahassee stand-out golfer signed her letter of intent to play for Murray State. Patti Patterson left a legacy at Saint John Paul the second, a three time state qualifier, and now she looks to build on that success at the next level.

"I love everything about the school, the facilities, just the school itself," she said. "It's a gorgeous campus. I love that it's in Murray, Kentucky, and I love that city and downtown, and it reminds me a lot of family. It's amazing to know I left a legacy behind, and that I can inspire others. Hopefully other female golfers."

In the rose city, Ava Cauley is going from Warrior to Tiger. Clay shooting is her sport of choice, and it earned her a ticket to Auburn. The sport is one she started by chance, and now she can't wait to challenge herself at the collegiate level.

"I kind of just started it because I had a basketball injury, and I started this team to fill my time," she said. "I definitely have put in the work to be here! I chose Auburn mainly for school reasons, because of the community and also they have a program I really want to go into with biology."

To see everyone who signed on National Sign Day, click here.