This year, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus celebrates its 50th anniversary, and does so with the largest and most diverse coalition of members in caucus history. The caucus now has 37 members, made up of lawmakers from different corners of the state – from major population centers like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – to other cities and communities such as Harrisburg, Reading, Lancaster and Norristown. The group has also expanded the number of LGBTQ members and women that serve in its ranks – and PLBC Chair Donna Bullock says the overall growth of the caucus, both numerically, and in terms of diversity, is a step in “the right direction.”

1 DAY AGO