Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
cityandstatepa.com
Donna Bullock shares PA Legislative Black Caucus priorities for 2023
This year, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus celebrates its 50th anniversary, and does so with the largest and most diverse coalition of members in caucus history. The caucus now has 37 members, made up of lawmakers from different corners of the state – from major population centers like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – to other cities and communities such as Harrisburg, Reading, Lancaster and Norristown. The group has also expanded the number of LGBTQ members and women that serve in its ranks – and PLBC Chair Donna Bullock says the overall growth of the caucus, both numerically, and in terms of diversity, is a step in “the right direction.”
WTAJ
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
lebtown.com
Pa. House control will likely be decided by special elections this week
HARRISBURG — In the coming days, three special elections will likely decide which political party controls the Pennsylvania House, breaking a stalemate that has brought operations in the chamber to a complete halt. The special elections for contested state House seats will be held Tuesday. All three are in...
abc27.com
Shapiro orders thousands of state workers back to the office
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new rule instituted by Governor Josh Shapiro will reduce work-from-home opportunities for senior management state workers. Shapiro wants the workers back in the office more than half the work-week. Dennis Owens spoke with the cabinet secretary of Pennsylvania’s Office of Administration who will be...
FOX 43
Firefighter shortage a 'disaster' across Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — Firefighters in south-central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm. "It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," York City Fire Chief William H. Sleeger said. "There's nobody stepping up like that to fulfill the volunteer ranks.”. Sleeger started as a volunteer when volunteers made up the majority of...
wdiy.org
State College Crowd Sends a Message to House Speaker Rozzi’s Listening Group: ‘Let Us Be Heard’
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi is continuing to hear from people about how the chamber should work over the next two years. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports a crowd in State College sent state lawmakers a clear message. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/3/23)
abc27.com
Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
PA Senate bill proposes changes to state constitution
A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services, said in 2019, the state extended the...
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation
Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
Pa. Tourism Office announces release of 2023 Happy Traveler guide
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state Tourism Office on Tuesday announced the release of the 2023 Happy Traveler, Pennsylvania’s state travel guide. The Happy Traveler, dedicated to the must-see attractions and exciting events across the state, is a resource for planning future getaways, the office said. For travelers looking...
lebtown.com
Fate of a pre-Civil War Campbelltown building by Rising Sun remains uncertain
A decision on whether a historic building on Campbelltown’s main street will be demolished to allow the expansion of a landmark restaurant will not be made until mid-March at the earliest, and could hinge on statements made in an obscure, 20-year-old survey. Horseshoe Pike Enterprises LLC, owner of the...
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
WTAJ
Rozzi says Cutler is the problem, works on crafting ‘Rozzi Rules’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The State House, which has been in a state of paralysis for more than a month, has no rules, no session day, and apparently no plan on how to move forward. It does, however, have a Speaker who has been mostly silent up until now. Tomorrow, Feb. 3, will be the one-month […]
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
HARRISBURG — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the meetings to solicit feedback about the state House’s operating...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
FOX 43
