San Angelo, TX

Angelo State releases spring planetarium schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Planetarium announced its spring schedule Monday. Eighteen different full-dome public astronomy shows will be featured, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St. The planetarium shows will run weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April...
