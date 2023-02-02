Read full article on original website
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Vengeance Day
Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT Vengeance Day, the premium live event that she was previously advertised for before departing the company. Although they lost in their efforts to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship for Toxic Attraction, the duo gave their all against Roxanne Perez. And while it remains...
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Real Reason For ‘Last Minute’ Change To Ronda Rousey Title Plans
The real reason why Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the end of 2022 has been revealed. Flair made her WWE return on the December 30 edition of SmackDown, after months away from TV. On this show, she challenged for Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title...
Every Title Change In WWE Of 2023
This page will keep track of every title change that happens in WWE throughout 2023, including NXT. Defeated: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (c), Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Pretty Deadly. Reign Number: 1. Where: NXT Vengeance Day. Reign: Ongoing. Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it...
Becky Lynch Gets Assist From WWE Legend In Raw Main Event
UPDATE: A huge spoiler has emerged on plans for Lita after her return, which you can read about at this link. A shocking appearance by a WWE legend to end tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) steel cage match featuring Becky Lynch versus Bayley. With an assist from a Hall...
Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Controversy, WrestleMania 39 Main Event Update
A look at the ongoing controversy involving Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as what it means for the main event of WrestleMania 39. It’s getting close to decision time as the Road to WrestleMania heats up, so let’s take a look…. Should Roman Reigns Face Sami...
WWE Star Confirms Departure From The Company?
A change to a popular WWE star’s bio on social media has gone wrestling fans thinking that something is up. This has got WWE fans on social media convinced that it means Naomi is no more, at least in WWE. It had previously been reported that WWE and Naomi...
Charlotte Flair Kicks Off NXT Vengeance Day
Setting the tone for WWE NXT Vengeance Day tonight, an intro by the Queen herself, NXT legend Charlotte Flair. While the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion wasn’t wrestling, she served as emcee of the opening montage of the show, introducing the competitors and the storylines to audiences. WWE...
Intense Dispute As WWE Star Calls Another’s Gimmick ‘Stale’ After Being Accused Of Copying Catchphrase
There’s been a seemingly intense war of words on Twitter between WWE Raw star Carmella and NXT’s Carmelo Hayes. During last night’s NXT Vengeance Day, Carmella tweeted that Hayes and Trick Williams should stop using her catchphrase. Her catchphrase of course being Mella is Money, while Hayes...
Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW Double Or Nothing Date & Location
Tony Khan has provided an update on AEW Double or Nothing’s date and location. Since the inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, the company has held their AEW Double or Nothing event during Memorial Day weekend. In the two non-COVID years (2019 and 2022), the show has taken...
Hall Of Famer Names Top WWE Star Who Lacks Killer Instinct
A WWE Hall of Famer has named the top WWE star that they see as a “nice guy” but without the “killer” instinct. On Kliq This, Kevin Nash was answering fan questions when he was about Bobby Lashley. The fan why Lashley isn’t seen as “the...
Legendary AEW Star Announces Autobiography & Upcoming Projects
A legendary AEW star has announced new merchandise and an upcoming autobiographical comic book that will “curl some people’s toes.”. Speaking with Steve Fall on Wrestling News Premium (subscription required), Arn Anderson revealed that, in response to fan requests, Four Horsemen shirts will now be available. Horsemen Jackets...
Former NXT Champions Make WWE Main Roster TV Debut
Former NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers are the latest NXT talents to make their WWE main roster TV debuts on Main Event. Brutus and Julius Creed have actually appeared on a main roster show before, which was the October 29, 2021 edition of SmackDown where they were part of a 24/7 Title chase since they were at the show for a dark match.
WWE Star Reacts To Being ‘Suspended For One Week’
The WWE star who was just announced as being ‘suspended for one week’ has reacted to the suspension on Twitter. NXT star Grayson Waller taking to Twitter to double down on his sass towards Shawn Michaels. Writing in a series of Tweets, Waller said:. “Definitely has nothing to...
WWE Hall Of Famers Backstage At Monday’s Raw
A WWE Hall of Famer has been seen backstage at Monday’s Raw. As previously reported, WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on this week’s Raw in Orlando, Florida. A new report has revealed that Lesnar is not the only major name that was seen at tonight’s...
Top WWE Star Set For Impressive Milestone On Raw
A top WWE star is set to mark an impressive milestone on tonight’s edition of the long running series Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter to acknowledge an impressive milestone she is set to hit on tonight’s episode (February 6) of Monday Night Raw. Responding...
