The Ringer: Brooklyn Nets are one of the 'more active' teams looking for trades

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more active teams in looking for trades as the NBA trade deadline approaches, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. O’Connor reported in this piece that league sources told him that the Nets are looking for upgrades before the deadline passes so that they’ll be more prepared for the playoffs.

Despite being linked to frontcourt players like Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka and Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, Brooklyn has yet to execute a trade of any kind. As most people have seen, the Nets are one of the smaller teams in the league since Nic Claxton, despite how much he’s improved from last season to this season, is the team’s only true big in the rotation.

To make these trades happen, O’Connor said that Brooklyn could use any of Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Patty Mills along with first-round picks. O’Connor expanded on the specifics of what the Nets could do to make a trade happen: