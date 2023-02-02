ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Ringer: Brooklyn Nets are one of the 'more active' teams looking for trades

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
 5 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more active teams in looking for trades as the NBA trade deadline approaches, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. O’Connor reported in this piece that league sources told him that the Nets are looking for upgrades before the deadline passes so that they’ll be more prepared for the playoffs.

Despite being linked to frontcourt players like Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka and Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, Brooklyn has yet to execute a trade of any kind. As most people have seen, the Nets are one of the smaller teams in the league since Nic Claxton, despite how much he’s improved from last season to this season, is the team’s only true big in the rotation.

To make these trades happen, O’Connor said that Brooklyn could use any of Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Patty Mills along with first-round picks. O’Connor expanded on the specifics of what the Nets could do to make a trade happen:

“Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million), and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) could be involved in trades because of their short-term salaries and the fact that they’ve been playing lesser roles lately. But the Nets don’t have a ton of assets beyond them to include in any potential trades. Outside of those three movable players, they have only unproven talent like Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas, their own 2028 and 2029 first-round picks, and a future first from Philadelphia in 2027 or 2028. It’s unrealistic that they’d cough up much value for a backup, but they should feel some urgency to maximize their title odds, whether by adding a better-fitting wing (like Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, or Alec Burks) or what they really need the most: a backup for Claxton.”

