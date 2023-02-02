ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, UT

Lansing Daily

Utah City Shocked as Family of 8 Found Dead: ‘This Is Not Normal’

Eight family members have been found dead from gunshot wounds in their Utah home, according to authorities. Police found the victims, five of whom were children, after conducting a welfare check at the residence in Enoch, located nearly 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, according to an Associated Press report. Enoch City
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man threatening neighbors with knife, leads officers in multi-agency chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is in police custody after “waving” a knife around bystanders and fleeing from police Friday evening. Tyler Jorden Oliphant, 30, was booked into the Washington County Jail for charges of aggravated assault, failing to stop at the command of police, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
midutahradio.com

Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple

The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Wowie House For Sale in St George

When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!

You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

WOW! This St. George SUPER HOUSE is on the market!

This AMAZING home in St. George just hit the market and it can be ALL YOURS for the low, low price of $2,450,000! It has 7 beds and 4.5 bathrooms at 5,560 square feet! Just enough room for you and your family! It's PERFECT for you!. Check out the back...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

New Store Coming to St George

For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
OnlyInYourState

Eat Juicy Steaks At This Rustic Restaurant In Utah

Just a short drive north of St. George is a rustic restaurant with some of the best steaks in Utah. The Brandin’ Iron Steakhouse is one destination that combines a charming atmosphere, excellent service, and the most incredible food to create the ultimate dining experience. It’s well worth a drive when in southern Utah and is one restaurant that you need to check out for yourself.
PINE VALLEY, UT

