Utah City Shocked as Family of 8 Found Dead: ‘This Is Not Normal’
Eight family members have been found dead from gunshot wounds in their Utah home, according to authorities. Police found the victims, five of whom were children, after conducting a welfare check at the residence in Enoch, located nearly 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, according to an Associated Press report. Enoch City … Read more
ksl.com
Motorcyclist falls from southern Utah cliff; rescuers dispatched via Apple watch
ST. GEORGE — A crash alert sent from an Apple Watch led first responders to a motorcyclist who fell approximately 150 feet off a cliff's edge Saturday in southern Utah, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Washington County Sheriff's Sgt. Darrell...
KSLTV
Police: Man threatening neighbors with knife, leads officers in multi-agency chase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is in police custody after “waving” a knife around bystanders and fleeing from police Friday evening. Tyler Jorden Oliphant, 30, was booked into the Washington County Jail for charges of aggravated assault, failing to stop at the command of police, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
midutahradio.com
Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple
The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
‘Suspicious death’: Woman’s body found in St. George
Police responded to a call about a woman's body found in St. George on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
890kdxu.com
Wowie House For Sale in St George
When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
890kdxu.com
Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!
You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
Woman injured after being shot by police in southern Utah
A woman was injured and taken to the hospital Sunday evening after she was shot by police in southern Utah.
890kdxu.com
WOW! This St. George SUPER HOUSE is on the market!
This AMAZING home in St. George just hit the market and it can be ALL YOURS for the low, low price of $2,450,000! It has 7 beds and 4.5 bathrooms at 5,560 square feet! Just enough room for you and your family! It's PERFECT for you!. Check out the back...
890kdxu.com
This Beautiful Wedding Venue Is Southern Utah’s Best Kept Secret
At last count, I have performed over 350 weddings in Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. I've performed weddings all over the place in many, many different settings. Doing this so much, I've come to notice a few places that I look forward to visiting each time. One of...
890kdxu.com
New Store Coming to St George
For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
OnlyInYourState
Eat Juicy Steaks At This Rustic Restaurant In Utah
Just a short drive north of St. George is a rustic restaurant with some of the best steaks in Utah. The Brandin’ Iron Steakhouse is one destination that combines a charming atmosphere, excellent service, and the most incredible food to create the ultimate dining experience. It’s well worth a drive when in southern Utah and is one restaurant that you need to check out for yourself.
