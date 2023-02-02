ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 7

Patty Banta
4d ago

What the crap? This is not the Wild Wild West!!! Grandma has to have something wrong because nobody in their right mind would give a child a gun for that reason.If she really thought there was a threat against their life she should have had the gun.She is adult.Never shoot at someone leaving be walking away or driving away!If they are leaving then the threat is over.This is NOT what 2A is for!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
DE KALB, TX
inforney.com

Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire

69-year-old Karen Stepp’s body was recovered by firefighters at her home in the 100 block of Jerome Street during the blaze. Resuscitation efforts at the scene were ultimately unsuccessful. It has been determined that Stepp died of natural causes before the fire broke out. The fire was brought on by electrical issues.
TEXARKANA, TX
FMX 94.5

Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire

The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana officials identify elderly victim found during house fire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – On Monday, officials in Texarkana released the identity of an elderly woman that was found deceased during a house fire last week. An autopsy of Karen Stepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas shows that she died of natural causes prior to the Feb. 2 fire that heavily damaged her home. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
OIL CITY, LA
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Man Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend

After deliberating less than 20 minutes Friday afternoon, a Bowie County jury convicted Travis Turner of murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Garrett. Turner took the stand in his defense and vehemently maintained his innocence. The penalty phase of the trial begins Monday morning.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Murder Arrest in Saturday Shooting in Bowie County

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derrelexis Dewayne Betts has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. The bail has not yet been set for Betts. BCSO Press Release:. On 2-4-2023, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Bowie County man fatally shot over argument

DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening. Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
DE KALB, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hooks Man Dead After Lengthy Standoff with Police

Police arrived on scene after calls were made about the man threatening utility workers with a gun. "On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 9:54 am the Hooks Police Department, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a subject pointing a gun at utility workers. Officers were advised by SWEPCO employees that they had been threatened by a subject at 112 W. 22nd street and that the subject had pointed a gun at them.
HOOKS, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
HOOKS, TX
txktoday.com

Municipal Court to Offer Amnesty Program

The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. Citizens can pay...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Fire claims the life of Texarkana resident

Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2. Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Why you shouldn’t leave your car unattended to defrost

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - With these chilly mornings, many people will start their car early and head back inside to let it warm up. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says this leaves you susceptible to a crime of opportunity. Leaving your car unattended gives thieves the chance to easily steal...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

Elderly woman killed in East Texas house fire

TEXARKANA, Texas — An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Texarkana. According go the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), the fire broke out in the 100 block of Jerome St., Thursday around 5:20 p.m. The TTPD says firefighters pulled and elderly woman from the burning house...
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy