BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark. “Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO