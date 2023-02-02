ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

City of Belton receives $750,000 grant to build a park around a local historic landmark

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded the City of Belton a $750,000 grant to fund a city park surrounding the historic standpipe water tower landmark. “Texas Parks and Wildlife gives out these grants kind of annually, and I don’t know what it means to other communities, but, for Belton, that’s a significant amount of money,” Paul Romer, Belton’s Director of Communications, said. “We probably wouldn’t be able to do this park without that assistance.”
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Power restored at Marlin ISD schools, residual impact to be assessed

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Power has been restored at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle schools late Sunday night, according to a release from the district. The recent winter ice storm knocked out power in much of the Central Texas area, Falls county taking a pretty big hit by outages the last few days.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Police in Central Texas find 28 catalytic converters during traffic stop

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were arrested in the theft of catalytic converters, the Cedar Park Police Department announced Monday. Over the weekend, officers were conducting a traffic stop when they found 28 suspected stolen catalytic converters in the trunk of a vehicle. Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KWTX

One wounded in early morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
KWTX

Waco K9 officer Andor helps Hewitt PD find suspect’s AR-15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 rifle allegedly hidden by a suspect was found by Waco Police Department K-9 Officer Andor following a call for help Saturday night. Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist the Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.
HEWITT, TX
KWTX

One person injured following Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded. Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating a shooting after finding a house and a building that were hit by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene just after nine Saturday evening in the 1200 block of S. Third St. in reference to a shots fired call. According to police...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police identify victim of fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police has identified the victim in a fatal crash as Margaret Flood, 59, of Temple. “The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results,” said Nohely Mackowiak, spokeswoman for the City of Temple.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy