Mt. Washington, New Hampshire sees record wind chill of -108 degrees
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — The arctic air that came our way over the weekend brought a record-setting wind chill to the summit of Mt. Washington, with wind chills of -108 degrees Fahrenheit. The Mt. Washington Observatory recorded the record low wind chills, which is also a new record for...
New billboards feature Maura Murray to renew focus on her case 19 years after she vanished in New Hampshire
There is a new push to find a Massachusetts college student who vanished after a car crash in Haverhill 19 years ago this week. Maura Murray’s family is relentless in their commitment to not let her case "become a file in a cabinet." Maura Murray was a star athlete...
5-year-old boy who fell from Manchester window dies, police say
A 5-year-old boy who fell from a third-story Manchester apartment window last week has died, police said. Firefighters responded Tuesday to an apartment building at 1436 Elm St. for reports of an unconscious child. The boy was taken to Elliot Hospital after lifesaving attempts and then flown to Boston. Police...
Vermont State Police investigating house fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to an abandoned home in Waterbury. Investigators said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Little River Road. Responding crews from the Waterbury Fire Department said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.
