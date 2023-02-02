ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Mt. Washington, New Hampshire sees record wind chill of -108 degrees

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — The arctic air that came our way over the weekend brought a record-setting wind chill to the summit of Mt. Washington, with wind chills of -108 degrees Fahrenheit. The Mt. Washington Observatory recorded the record low wind chills, which is also a new record for...
WASHINGTON, NH
mynbc5.com

5-year-old boy who fell from Manchester window dies, police say

A 5-year-old boy who fell from a third-story Manchester apartment window last week has died, police said. Firefighters responded Tuesday to an apartment building at 1436 Elm St. for reports of an unconscious child. The boy was taken to Elliot Hospital after lifesaving attempts and then flown to Boston. Police...
MANCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating house fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to an abandoned home in Waterbury. Investigators said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Little River Road. Responding crews from the Waterbury Fire Department said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.
WATERBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy