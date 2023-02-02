Read full article on original website
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address
In his annual State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed cited a long list of accomplishments over the past year, including attracting a record breaking $1.7 Billion in capital investments creating more than 2000 new jobs. From Mentoring Programs to Reducing Crime. Speaking at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex...
selmasun.com
United Way of Selma-Dallas County receives $400K in donations for tornado relief
United Way of Selma-Dallas County has received donations for tornado relief that totaled almost $400,000. Jeff Cothran, CEO of Selma-Dallas County United Way, received a check from United Way of Central Alabama Drew Langloh and United Way directors from the state of Alabama that was collected for tornado relief. "The...
selmasun.com
SHA partnering with RHMPI for pediatric mobile unit on Friday
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will partner with Rural Health Medical Program, Inc. (RHMPI) on Friday for a pediatric mobile unit at George Washington Carver Heights from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Services will include wellbeing checks (blood pressure, hearing, seeing, etc.), lab work referrals, sick child visits, testing (rapid COVID,...
selmasun.com
Candy factory owner plans to open recreational facility despite extensive tornado damage
The former American Candy Factory in Selma received extensive damage in the Jan. 12 tornado, but the current owner said he will stick to his plan of turning the building into a recreational facility for youths. In fact, he sees this as a blessing in disguise. . Officer Lewis Atkins of...
selmasun.com
Former Concordia campus to house 200 families displaced by tornado damage
Owners of the former Concordia College campus have agreed to open up 200 rooms to house families displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado. Korean ministry firm International Mission Jesus has agreed to make rooms available in the dorm at the former Concordia College campus to house 200 families, which could take place as soon as next week.
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
selmasun.com
Bake sale, art fundraiser on Sunday to raise money for tornado survivors
A bake sale and art fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the 5&Dime will raise money for people who were affected by the tornado on Jan. 12. The event will be hosted by Abadir's, Aaron Sanders Head, and Casey Roberts. Funds raised will benefit "Communities Helping Communities Disaster Relief Fund" by the Black Belt Community Foundation or BBCF.
selmasun.com
DFC, Arts Revive to reveal anti-substance abuse mural
Drug Free Communities (DFC) of Dallas County and Arts Revive will hold several "Big Reveal" ceremonies for their anti-substance abuse mural to inspire youths away from drug use. "By partnering with Arts Revive, a non-profit organization that exists to enhance community development in Selma-Dallas County, Alabama, DFC is working to...
selmasun.com
Arts Revive tornado mosaic project: Selma Sun Center Stage
Artists build mosaic out of dishes broken in the tornado. The desire to help Selma heal after the Jan. 12 tornado got local ceramic artist Jo Taylor thinking. Taylor said she was driving home from Birmingham with her husband when “out of the blue, I started thinking about a mosaic my friend Linda (Munzo) had done.” Munzo is a mosaic artist from Cuba, Alabama.
WSFA
Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your morning commute has you traveling along Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard, you’ll need to be aware of a traffic shift starting Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Transportation says, starting after the morning rush hours, ALDOT crews will shift traffic on the boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road as part of an intersection improvement project.
apr.org
Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items
A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
selmasun.com
Demopolis Theater WarPac reopens
The Demopolis Theater WarPac held a grand reopening on Thursday with a showing of 80 for Brady. The Warhouse will be open Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit their website at www.warhousepac.com. Warhouse also has a drive-in theater that is open Fridays and Saturdays at 1908 Mauvilla Dr. in...
selmasun.com
Single-car crash claims life of Selma man
A 32-year-old Selma died in a single-car crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, was fatally injured at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek. Johnson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
selmasun.com
The Selma Boys record 'Selma's Still Here' to honor and support their hometown
When you drive through Selma’s Ward 6 or the Historic District or travel Dallas Avenue, you see the severity of the damage left by the Jan. 12 tornado. But in spite of all of the damage suffered, Selma is still here. Now there is a song commemorating that devastating...
Prefiled ‘Deputy Brad Johnson Act’ would change ‘good time’ rules for inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some state lawmakers are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws — aiming to make it harder for inmates accused of misconduct to shorten their sentences through good behavior. Bill sponsors call it the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” in honor of the Bibb County Deputy killed last June. The man charged […]
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
