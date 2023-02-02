ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

selmasun.com

SHA partnering with RHMPI for pediatric mobile unit on Friday

Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will partner with Rural Health Medical Program, Inc. (RHMPI) on Friday for a pediatric mobile unit at George Washington Carver Heights from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Services will include wellbeing checks (blood pressure, hearing, seeing, etc.), lab work referrals, sick child visits, testing (rapid COVID,...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Former Concordia campus to house 200 families displaced by tornado damage

Owners of the former Concordia College campus have agreed to open up 200 rooms to house families displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado. Korean ministry firm International Mission Jesus has agreed to make rooms available in the dorm at the former Concordia College campus to house 200 families, which could take place as soon as next week.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Bake sale, art fundraiser on Sunday to raise money for tornado survivors

A bake sale and art fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the 5&Dime will raise money for people who were affected by the tornado on Jan. 12. The event will be hosted by Abadir's, Aaron Sanders Head, and Casey Roberts. Funds raised will benefit "Communities Helping Communities Disaster Relief Fund" by the Black Belt Community Foundation or BBCF.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

DFC, Arts Revive to reveal anti-substance abuse mural

Drug Free Communities (DFC) of Dallas County and Arts Revive will hold several "Big Reveal" ceremonies for their anti-substance abuse mural to inspire youths away from drug use. "By partnering with Arts Revive, a non-profit organization that exists to enhance community development in Selma-Dallas County, Alabama, DFC is working to...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Arts Revive tornado mosaic project: Selma Sun Center Stage

Artists build mosaic out of dishes broken in the tornado. The desire to help Selma heal after the Jan. 12 tornado got local ceramic artist Jo Taylor thinking. Taylor said she was driving home from Birmingham with her husband when “out of the blue, I started thinking about a mosaic my friend Linda (Munzo) had done.” Munzo is a mosaic artist from Cuba, Alabama.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your morning commute has you traveling along Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard, you’ll need to be aware of a traffic shift starting Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Transportation says, starting after the morning rush hours, ALDOT crews will shift traffic on the boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road as part of an intersection improvement project.
MONTGOMERY, AL
apr.org

Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items

A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Demopolis Theater WarPac reopens

The Demopolis Theater WarPac held a grand reopening on Thursday with a showing of 80 for Brady. The Warhouse will be open Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit their website at www.warhousepac.com. Warhouse also has a drive-in theater that is open Fridays and Saturdays at 1908 Mauvilla Dr. in...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

Single-car crash claims life of Selma man

A 32-year-old Selma died in a single-car crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, was fatally injured at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek. Johnson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School

A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama

WETUMPKA, AL
WETUMPKA, AL

