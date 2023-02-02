During harsh economic times like this, community support is key. And finding fun innovative ways to bolster small business is vital. Eco-3, a local NGO in Duluth, has crafted a fun bingo game to get some support for the Lincoln Park District. From February 1 through Valentine’s Day, you can visit participating Lincoln Park businesses to play LOVE THAT BINGO! For your chance to win prizes. Collect enough stamps to earn a BINGO, and you could win one of six prize packs from those selected businesses. And no purchase is necessary at the selected businesses.

DULUTH, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO