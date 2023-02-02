Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
LOVE THAT BINGO! Lincoln Park Edition
During harsh economic times like this, community support is key. And finding fun innovative ways to bolster small business is vital. Eco-3, a local NGO in Duluth, has crafted a fun bingo game to get some support for the Lincoln Park District. From February 1 through Valentine’s Day, you can visit participating Lincoln Park businesses to play LOVE THAT BINGO! For your chance to win prizes. Collect enough stamps to earn a BINGO, and you could win one of six prize packs from those selected businesses. And no purchase is necessary at the selected businesses.
WDIO-TV
Make Valentine’s crafts at Free ArtDAI
Free ArtDAI is back Saturday at the Duluth Art Institute. Christina Woods, the Executive Director, and Kaitlyn Koehler, the Education Coordinator, stopped by The Lift to preview some of the crafts that you can make yourself this weekend. “We want to make it easy for anybody coming this weekend.” Christina...
WDIO-TV
$431,000 in grants awarded by Northland Foundation
From October to December of 2022, the Northland Foundation awarded nearly 20 grants to support people and communities for a thriving region. In total, that amounts to $431,000. $81,000 of total funding went toward prevention/intervention work in relation to domestic and family violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Grants totaling...
WDIO-TV
Antique Appraisals continue at the Depot
The St. Louis County Historical Society will be hosting a number of Antique Appraisal events throughout 2023. Bring your antique/collectible item to the St. Louis County Depot at 506 West Michigan Street in Duluth. The Antique Appraisal is free. Organizers ask that you arrive before 2:30 p.m. to register in...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Alayna
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Girls prep hockey section seedings released
Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
WDIO-TV
Daniel Durant returns to Minnesota for Dancing with the Stars tour in Prior Lake
CODA actor and Dancing With The Stars contestant, Daniel Durant, made a return back to Minnesota to perform in ‘Dancing with the Stars Live 2023’. Daniel is originally from Duluth. The tour has just begun with Daniel attached as a special guest for select locations. The show; taking...
WDIO-TV
Kraus-Anderson completes construction of new Rock Ridge Career Academy High School
Kraus-Anderson Construction Company’s Duluth office has completed construction on Rock Ridge Career Academy High School, which utilizes a new model of education career pathways and opportunities for students to explore different occupations and identify potential careers. The 280,000-square-foot school is part of Rock Ridge Public School’s extensive set of...
WDIO-TV
CEC, Hermantown boy’s hockey pick up wins on Saturday
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey team have now won four of their last five games as they beat Champlin Park Saturday 2-1. Betogliat recorded his first varsity goal for the Lumberjacks, which ended up being the game winner. CEC was outshot in the game with the finally tally 42 for...
WDIO-TV
Bulldog’s Brooke Olson earns 3rd NSIC Player of the Week honors
Helping the No.16 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Bulldogs secure the NSIC North Division title Saturday, Brooke Olson has now earned another NSIC North Player of the Week honor. The graduate student out of Rice Lake averaged 22 points, shooting 58 percent from the field in their wins over MSU-Moorhead...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey swept by Western Michigan
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team fell to the Western Michigan Broncos 4-1 on Saturday night. The Bulldogs surrendered a goal in both the first and second periods of play. Quinn Olson scored in back-to-back games as he cut the lead in half in the third...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s Gabbie Hughes named WCHA Player of the Week
On Monday Gabbie Hughes was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Forward of the Week, for the second time this season. In the University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) women’s hockey 4-3 overtime win over MSU-Mankato Friday she posted a goal and two assists, including the clutch third period goal to tie the game.
WDIO-TV
No.16 UMD women’s basketball secures NSIC North title
The No.16 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s basketball team officially locked up the NSIC North title with four games still to be played over the weekend, with a 75-62 win over Northern State. While the Bulldogs now have an overall record of 20-3 overall, in conference play they...
Comments / 0