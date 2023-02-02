ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
KWQC

Iowa, Illinois extension services offer courses on raising chickens as price of eggs increase

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With inflation raising the prices of pantry staples like eggs and meat, some services are offering citizens an alternative to escape the high prices. The extension services at Iowa State University and the University of Illinois are offering eligible Quad Cities residents an opportunity to reduce their daily grocery costs by teaching them about raising chickens.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ marijuana sales up by 9% in January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marijuana sales in Illinois this year got off to a strong start last month. The recreational sales rose 9% for a year earlier to $128 million, as reported by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Analysts said that the high sales likely came from a number of new dispensaries.
CBS Chicago

Illinois residents who received unemployment have trouble getting 1099-G forms again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Illinois residents need a form from the state to file their taxes and for the third year in a row – and there are huge problems accessing it.CBS 2's Tara Molina brought those problems straight to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on Monday.The tax form in question is something those who have filed for unemployment need this time of year. It's called a 1099-G form, and for the third year in a row, people are reaching out to us since they're having issues getting it from the state. So we are asking - why is...
Q985

Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast

This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
KFVS12

Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
nowdecatur.com

DCFS offering scholarships to current and former youth in care

February 7, 2023 – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is currently accepting applications for the 2023 DCFS Scholarship Program. Through the program, a minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year, with four awards reserved for the children of veterans.
westkentuckystar.com

Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
97X

These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois

It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
nowdecatur.com

DCEO celebrates black history month with new website

February 5, 2023 -The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) launched its annual Black History Month campaign – designed to honor and uplift the contributions of Black Illinoisans, business owners and leaders. As part of the month-long celebration, DCEO has launched a one-stop-shop webpage featuring events and resources, including a proclamation, resources to support Black-owned businesses, a social media toolkit, and more. This includes a new partnership with Urban Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas designed to highlight the many contributions of Black Illinoisans and our history.
