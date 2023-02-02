Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
How people across our region are dealing with the frigid temperatures
Whether it was starting your car, or finding a warm place to stay, people across our region have been feeling the effects of this week’s bone-chilling temperatures. "Typically in our call center we do about 100 calls per hour and we’re doing about three times that over the last Friday and Saturday," said Dan Goodman, of AAA of Northern New England.
UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes
Pipes burst over the weekend as temperatures dropped below zero. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes.
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
mynbc5.com
Weathercock fire started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes, fire department says
CHAZY, N.Y. — A fire thatdestroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Chazy started when the owner tried to thaw frozen pipes following last week's subzero temperatures. NBC5 spoke with fire officials on Tuesday, who confirmed that the fire at The Weathercock was a result of the owner attempting to unfreeze the building's pipes after subzero temperatures and deadly cold wind chills impacted the region on Friday night.
Off-road rescue in Williston in frigid temperatures
An unnamed man collapsed on a woodland trail in Friday afternoon's sub-zero weather.
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
Space heater blamed for fire that destroyed North Country restaurant
The Weathercock Bar and Restaurant on Route 9 in Chazy was a local landmark.
Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment
Clayton Clark said he plans to leverage his experience working in state government to advocate for the transit agency’s needs in Montpelier, which many say includes more sustainable funding supported by the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment.
mynbc5.com
Burlington's Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community opening this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After nearly a year in the making, Burlington's emergency housing pods are opening on Tuesday. The 35-bed shelter on Elmwood Avenue will be managed by the Champlain Housing Trust. "This is absolutely necessary in transition and in the support that they're going to get," said CHT...
Enosburg Falls, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
mynbc5.com
Northern New York native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
CHAZY, N.Y. — A contestant on tonight's new episode of "Jeopardy!" is originally from Chazy, New York. Tanya Parrott was born and raised in the North Country and worked as a librarian in Montgomery County. Parrott now lives in Northern Virginia. You can catch her on Jeopardy tonight, Feb....
adirondackalmanack.com
It’s Debatable: Lake Placid ER closing
Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address an issue. For more on this particular topic, read this Adirondack Almanack post on the planned closure of the Lake Placid Emergency Room.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for gun reported stolen from car in Orleans County
BROWNINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are working to find a gun that was reported stolen from a car in Orleans County. The theft happened at a home on Evansville Road in Brownington. Investigators said the gun is a black 9mm Glock 45, and police believe it could have...
adirondackalmanack.com
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival on tap through Feb. 12
The 2023 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is underway with a wide array of events for the whole family planned through Sunday, February 12. The carnival theme this year is “Roman around Carnival.” The Winter Carnival has grown into a 10-day festival that includes sports, performances, two parades and three sets of fireworks. The Carnival, organized by an all-volunteer group called the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee, is a community-driven festival made possible by the efforts of several volunteers and sponsors.
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
Our region is in the deep freeze. Our Elissa Borden did a brief stint outside to find out why people were braving the winds at the Burlington waterfront. It may feel like the dead of winter but some parents are already thinking about summer, specifically summer camps. Renaissance Faire to...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating house fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to an abandoned home in Waterbury. Investigators said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Little River Road. Responding crews from the Waterbury Fire Department said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE — A 36-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Grand Isle yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Reynolds Road at around 7:00 a.m. Kyle Lam, of Grand Isle, was identified as the driver. Police say they observed indicators of impairment and Lam was...
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say
FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
