ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Northern New York native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

CHAZY, N.Y. — A contestant on tonight's new episode of "Jeopardy!" is originally from Chazy, New York. Tanya Parrott was born and raised in the North Country and worked as a librarian in Montgomery County. Parrott now lives in Northern Virginia. You can catch her on Jeopardy tonight, Feb....
CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain

A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Owen Kellington ready to take next step in minor league journey

ESSEX, Vt. — It feels like yesterday, Owen Kellington was getting mobbed on the mound at Centennial Field as his U-32 Raiders celebrated a Vermont State championship. Kellington just turned 20 years old on Sunday, and is preparing for his third season in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. "I've had...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington's Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community opening this week

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After nearly a year in the making, Burlington's emergency housing pods are opening on Tuesday. The 35-bed shelter on Elmwood Avenue will be managed by the Champlain Housing Trust. "This is absolutely necessary in transition and in the support that they're going to get," said CHT...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington City Council divided on best approach to community input on police oversight

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council is at odds when it comes to what path they believe is best to establish community oversight of policing. On the ballot this Town Meeting Day, voters will decide whether or not to amend the city's charter and create a Community Control Board. This body would be given the power to investigate misconduct, discipline or fire officers (including the chief), and form an investigative unit.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

At least 9 fire departments spend hours battling blaze in Chazy

CHAZY, N.Y. — Crews from at least nine different fire departments battled a fire in Chazy, N.Y. on Saturday. Officials confirmed the fire happened at the Weathercock, a popular restaurant and bar, on Route 9. The road between Miner Farm Road and Church Street was closed for hours on...
CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

How people across our region are dealing with the frigid temperatures

Whether it was starting your car, or finding a warm place to stay, people across our region have been feeling the effects of this week’s bone-chilling temperatures. "Typically in our call center we do about 100 calls per hour and we’re doing about three times that over the last Friday and Saturday," said Dan Goodman, of AAA of Northern New England.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Moriah high school boys' basketball extends winning streak to 15

PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Moriah High School boys' basketball still remain undefeated (15-0) after a 64-51 win in a neutral site matchup at North Country Community College against Heuvelton Central High School. The Vikings featured four scorers in double figures with the win. Rowan Swan finished with 19-point triple...
MORIAH, NY
mynbc5.com

Sentencing for Aita Gurung postponed

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The sentencing for Aita Gurung has been postponed after his lawyers said his mental health has been deteriorating while in prison. Gurung was recently found guilty of killing his wife and attempting to kill his mother-in-law with a meat cleaver in 2017. In light of Gurung's...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating house fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to an abandoned home in Waterbury. Investigators said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Little River Road. Responding crews from the Waterbury Fire Department said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Weathercock fire started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes, fire department says

CHAZY, N.Y. — A fire thatdestroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Chazy started when the owner tried to thaw frozen pipes following last week's subzero temperatures. NBC5 spoke with fire officials on Tuesday, who confirmed that the fire at The Weathercock was a result of the owner attempting to unfreeze the building's pipes after subzero temperatures and deadly cold wind chills impacted the region on Friday night.
CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

Multiple crews battle house fire in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Multiple fire crews battled a house fire on Monday morning that destroyed a home under construction. Officials told NBC5 that the fire, which was reported around 7 a.m., occurred in a single-family home that was under construction near Swift and Spear streets. The home, which...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say

FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy