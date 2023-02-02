Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton SectorLauren JessopSwanton, VT
Related
mynbc5.com
Northern New York native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
CHAZY, N.Y. — A contestant on tonight's new episode of "Jeopardy!" is originally from Chazy, New York. Tanya Parrott was born and raised in the North Country and worked as a librarian in Montgomery County. Parrott now lives in Northern Virginia. You can catch her on Jeopardy tonight, Feb....
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
mynbc5.com
Owen Kellington ready to take next step in minor league journey
ESSEX, Vt. — It feels like yesterday, Owen Kellington was getting mobbed on the mound at Centennial Field as his U-32 Raiders celebrated a Vermont State championship. Kellington just turned 20 years old on Sunday, and is preparing for his third season in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. "I've had...
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
mynbc5.com
Burlington's Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community opening this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After nearly a year in the making, Burlington's emergency housing pods are opening on Tuesday. The 35-bed shelter on Elmwood Avenue will be managed by the Champlain Housing Trust. "This is absolutely necessary in transition and in the support that they're going to get," said CHT...
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council divided on best approach to community input on police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council is at odds when it comes to what path they believe is best to establish community oversight of policing. On the ballot this Town Meeting Day, voters will decide whether or not to amend the city's charter and create a Community Control Board. This body would be given the power to investigate misconduct, discipline or fire officers (including the chief), and form an investigative unit.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for gun reported stolen from car in Orleans County
BROWNINGTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are working to find a gun that was reported stolen from a car in Orleans County. The theft happened at a home on Evansville Road in Brownington. Investigators said the gun is a black 9mm Glock 45, and police believe it could have...
mynbc5.com
At least 9 fire departments spend hours battling blaze in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — Crews from at least nine different fire departments battled a fire in Chazy, N.Y. on Saturday. Officials confirmed the fire happened at the Weathercock, a popular restaurant and bar, on Route 9. The road between Miner Farm Road and Church Street was closed for hours on...
mynbc5.com
How people across our region are dealing with the frigid temperatures
Whether it was starting your car, or finding a warm place to stay, people across our region have been feeling the effects of this week’s bone-chilling temperatures. "Typically in our call center we do about 100 calls per hour and we’re doing about three times that over the last Friday and Saturday," said Dan Goodman, of AAA of Northern New England.
mynbc5.com
Moriah high school boys' basketball extends winning streak to 15
PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Moriah High School boys' basketball still remain undefeated (15-0) after a 64-51 win in a neutral site matchup at North Country Community College against Heuvelton Central High School. The Vikings featured four scorers in double figures with the win. Rowan Swan finished with 19-point triple...
mynbc5.com
Sentencing for Aita Gurung postponed
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The sentencing for Aita Gurung has been postponed after his lawyers said his mental health has been deteriorating while in prison. Gurung was recently found guilty of killing his wife and attempting to kill his mother-in-law with a meat cleaver in 2017. In light of Gurung's...
mynbc5.com
South Burlington police continue searching for man wanted for allegedly stealing cars, assaulting officer
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police are continuing to search for a Vermont man who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. The South Burlington Police Dept. is asking for help finding 31-year-old Eric Loyer, who police suspect had stolen a gold...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating house fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to an abandoned home in Waterbury. Investigators said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Little River Road. Responding crews from the Waterbury Fire Department said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police arrest suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salmon Run apartments
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting Sunday night. Police were called to the Salmon Run apartments around 6:30 p.m., where a woman reported that her husband had been shot. First responders said the 41-year-old female, later identified as Heather Furtado, called...
mynbc5.com
Weathercock fire started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes, fire department says
CHAZY, N.Y. — A fire thatdestroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Chazy started when the owner tried to thaw frozen pipes following last week's subzero temperatures. NBC5 spoke with fire officials on Tuesday, who confirmed that the fire at The Weathercock was a result of the owner attempting to unfreeze the building's pipes after subzero temperatures and deadly cold wind chills impacted the region on Friday night.
mynbc5.com
Multiple crews battle house fire in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Multiple fire crews battled a house fire on Monday morning that destroyed a home under construction. Officials told NBC5 that the fire, which was reported around 7 a.m., occurred in a single-family home that was under construction near Swift and Spear streets. The home, which...
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man killed in snowmobile crash, police say
FRANKLIN, N.Y. — A Clinton County man was killed on Monday after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a pole, New York State Police said. Investigators said 25-year-old Jacob Merrill, of Redford, was ejected from his vehicle while driving on a snowmobile trail in the town of Franklin.
