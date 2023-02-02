Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Las Vegas has been arrested and accused in an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.
Las Vegas man accused of robbing same Summerlin bar multiple times, carjacking several drivers
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspected serial armed robber who targeted a Summerlin bar and who then carjacked several people, shooting at one, officers said.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex after a man was found shot and later died in the Las Vegas Lakes area on Monday afternoon. The incident took place at the 8600 block of Starboard near Durango south of Sahara. Metro police officers with the Summerlin area command responded to […]
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s
Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
8newsnow.com
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley near Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast …. A man was shot and killed after an altercation in...
Fox5 KVVU
NLVPD: 1 injured after shooting near Camino Al Norte, Washburn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police tell FOX5 dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Washburn Road just after 2:40 Monday afternoon.
‘I was framed:’ Las Vegas politician accused of killing journalist speaks from jail
The former elected official accused of killing a journalist claimed Monday that he was framed. Robert Telles, 46, requested a new interview with 8 News Now to give his side of the story.
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Politics Now: 2/4/2023. Miracle Mile Shops parking garage fire.
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
Fox5 KVVU
Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The site of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas now has a total rebuild. Investors purchased the property in 2021 and began the rebuild. The rebranded DLUX Lofts has art on the side of the building and all new features. “It’s really a...
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license.
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket that would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Las Vegas mother turns son’s death into an opportunity …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Former intelligence official breaks silence on gov’t …. Jay Stratton is one of the United States government's highest-ranking and most experienced UFO hunters. During his long career working with various intelligence agencies, Stratton might have seen...
VIDEO: Four-vehicle fire breaks out at Miracle Mile Shops parking garage on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a four-vehicle fire that broke out Sunday in the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage.
Las Vegas mother, daughter caregivers accused of stealing tens of thousands from stroke victim
A mother and daughter are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a stroke victim in their care, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
