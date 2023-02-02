ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Las Vegas has been arrested and accused in an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s

Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NLVPD: 1 injured after shooting near Camino Al Norte, Washburn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police tell FOX5 dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Washburn Road just after 2:40 Monday afternoon.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back

Jay Stratton is one of the United States government's highest-ranking and most experienced UFO hunters. During his long career working with various intelligence agencies, Stratton might have seen...
LAS VEGAS, NV

