KMPH.com
Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
KMPH.com
Road rage leads to shooting in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is recovering after deputies say he was shot during a road rage incident in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called Sunday around 8:15 p.m. after learning that a shooting had taken place near Gettysburg and Palm in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Vehicles impounded, dozens cited following illegal sideshows in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dozens of citations were handed out Sunday evening after police caught wind of illegal sideshows throughout Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called multiple times regarding sideshows that were taking place around town. These sideshows also took over several intersections as well.
Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
2 arrested after shooting in Corcoran, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police. Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran. According to police, the […]
17 vehicles impounded during crackdown on illegal sideshows in Fresno
More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded during a crackdown on illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.
KMPH.com
4 people from Fresno sentenced to prison as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four residents of Fresno have been sentenced to prison terms as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime and gun violence, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday. Launched in 2001, the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program is a nationwide...
DA’s office going for maximum sentence in Goshen deadly shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The two suspects accused of murdering six family members in Goshen are set to be in Tulare County Superior County on Tuesday for their arraignment. The two suspects face multiple charges including those six counts of murder, felons in possession of firearms, and street terrorism, among several others, according to […]
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
crimevoice.com
Meth Dealer Arrested in Chowchilla
“On 02-01-2023, at approximately 0700 hours, officers of the Chowchilla Police Department served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue. During the investigation, officers located 23.1 grams of methamphetamines’, a scale, plastic baggies, and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamines’. Barry Davis Jr (42) out of...
signalscv.com
Deputies’ discovery leads to new booking charge
A DUI suspect had the number of felony charges he was arrested on suspicion of doubled Saturday, after a discovery made by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during his booking. A 37-year-old Tulare man whose listed occupation was construction worker was pulled over around midnight Friday by...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno
Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
DA: Visalia man found guilty of murdering wife
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was found guilty on Monday of murdering his wife, according to officials with the Tulare County Office of the District Attorney. According to the DA’s office, 41-year-old Thomas Van Es separated from his wife in, 37-year-old Kristy Van Es, in Jan. 2022. On June 9, 2022, he sent […]
Fresno receives grant for safer streets after deadly January
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer. “For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” […]
crimevoice.com
Two Arrested in Connection to Brutal Murders of Six People in Goshen
All photos courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests in connection to the brutal murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, in Goshen last month. In a news release, county Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified 35-year-old Angel Uriarte and 25-year-old...
KMPH.com
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
texasbreaking.com
Sheriff: Two gang members detained in California murders of six people in execution-style manner
According to the Tulare County sheriff, two gang members involved in the January killing of six people, including a newborn, at a residence connected to a rival group in central California were apprehended early on Friday. One of them was captured following a gun battle. Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was...
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
