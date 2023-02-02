February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.

