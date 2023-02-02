ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Community organizations benefit from Richland Gives Back day

February 7, 2023 – Last Friday, Richland Community College employees and the community collected more than $750 in donations and more than 500 items for local organizations as part of Richland Gives Back Day. The college started Richland Gives Back Day as a celebration of 50 years of changing...
DECATUR, IL
LISTEN: Perry Rask on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday

February 6, 2023- Perry Rask, Decatur musician & professor at Millikin University’s School of Music, joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about Millikin’s Jazz Band and its upcoming performance at the Decatur Club for the Valentine Gala. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
LISTEN: Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky on Soy City Buzz on Soy City Buzz

February 6, 2023- Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the Decatur Hockey Club’s 2022 Alumni Games and the money raised from the event for the American Cancer Society. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
Macon County Environmental Management Department now accepting applications for Sustainability Grants.

February 7, 2023 – The Macon County Environmental Management Department is now accepting applications for their 2023 Community Sustainability Grant. Macon County organizations, businesses, institutions, or local governments are encouraged to apply for funding. Proposals should be oriented towards environmental sustainability efforts such as resource conservation projects, recycling initiatives, or the reuse/repurposing of discarded materials. Grant awards may fund up to a total of 70% of the project costs with a maximum grant award of $5,000.00.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County

February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
MACON COUNTY, IL

