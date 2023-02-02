WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO