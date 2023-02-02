ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

wtoc.com

LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 12 of Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 12 begins Tuesday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened Saturday evening on First Street near the Jones Street intersection.  The driver from this crash, now identified as Abigail Owen, has been arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license. According to the […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Judge rules to allow financial crime testimony in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The judge has ruled to allow testimony related to Alex Murdaugh’s financial criminal charges in the double murder trial. The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. The jury had not...
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire introduces international firefighter through exchange program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department introduced their very own international firefighter that’s apart of a city-wide program. Sandra Hoffman is from Halle, Germany and is here as a part of the International Exchange Firefighter program. The program was proposed back in January of last year in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Antelope Valley Press

Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi

WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

