LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 12 of Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 12 begins Tuesday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - For three years Mushelle Shelley Smith was the caretaker for Alex’s mom, known as Ms. Libby. Smith testified about her interactions with Alex not only the night of the murders but a few days after as well. The jury has seen emotion from the defense...
Pedestrian involved in crash on Broughton Street, according to police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pedestrian was involved in a crash on Broughton Street on Monday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, Broughton Street was closed between Barnard and Whitaker due to a pedestrian-involved crash.
Teenager charged with multiple Attempted Murders after drive-by shooting in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting. The incident happened on January 29th, 2023. 17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered. One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with […]
VIDEO: Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after shoving student
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. The superintendent of the school district says he wants Marc Roundtree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, fired. While WSAV has learned the school […]
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on state of homelessness across coastal empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah mayor Van Johnson previewed the release of the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless’s Point in Time count at his weekly news conference Tuesday. That’s an annual report that provides a snapshot of homelessness in our area and across the country. It takes...
Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened Saturday evening on First Street near the Jones Street intersection. The driver from this crash, now identified as Abigail Owen, has been arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license. According to the […]
Savannah Chatham Co. public school principal discusses the importance of having Black educators in classrooms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Having a Black educator helps you know where you come from.”. Derrick Butler has been empowering Savannah Chatham public school students for more than 15 years. “You know I’m going to check in on you.”. As the current principal of Islands High School, he...
Judge rules to allow financial crime testimony in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The judge has ruled to allow testimony related to Alex Murdaugh’s financial criminal charges in the double murder trial. The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. The jury had not...
Savannah Fire introduces international firefighter through exchange program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department introduced their very own international firefighter that’s apart of a city-wide program. Sandra Hoffman is from Halle, Germany and is here as a part of the International Exchange Firefighter program. The program was proposed back in January of last year in...
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi
WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
Chatham County’s district attorney responds to lawmakers proposal to create oversight committee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s district attorney is responding to a call for oversight on people in her position. Georgia lawmakers want to create a state commission to investigate district attorneys and make it easier for voters to remove them from office. Representative Jesse Petrea from Savannah...
Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
Savannah City Council to vote on term limits for aldermen, fees for purchasing land
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday the Savannah City Council will discuss spending for road improvements, term limits for aldermen and some new fees that could be on the way for anybody purchasing land in the city. The city council will be looking to amend a few items in the city’s...
