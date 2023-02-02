Read full article on original website
Flames engulf Denison trailer home
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Flames engulfed a trailer home in Denison Sunday afternoon. Fire officials told News 12 they were informed the owner of the home located on Webster Lane and 1417 has been gone for the past week. The department is investigating what sparked the flames, and are looking...
Weather delays construction on University Boulevard
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Construction on University Boulevard will have to wait after the freeze last week made the site too muddy, according to the City of Durant. In a press release the city said on Friday 3 Schiralli Construction Corporation returned to the construction site and attempted to return to work after the week-long winter storm but were unable to due so because of muddy conditions.
Durant PD holds procession for fallen K-9
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department held a procession Monday morning for K-9 Officer Bors who passed away Saturday night. Durant PD announced the passing of K9 Bors Sunday. Police said Bors served for many years and played an important role in taking hundreds of pounds of drugs...
Man wanted for murder, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are searching for a man, accused of shooting and killing a man in Paris Friday. Police said 18-year-old Dykalen Donnell Douglas was identified Monday as the person who shot and killed Hireal Shawn Rios. Douglas is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180...
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck Image ICY INTERSTATE — The exit off Interstate 30 to Cumby was covered with ice and made travel slow during the recent ice storm that struck the area. Photo courtesy Juan Ortiz Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat,...
City of Durant is thanking the community
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Last week’s winter weather left many cities in Texoma in a bind, but a lot of residents stepped up to help including the people of Durant. The City of Durant is saying thank you to the community after several local businesses chipped in to help feed city workers after they put in long hours during last week’s ice storms.
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
City Of Paris Sanitation Update
The landfill informed the city that it has reopened today, allowing our sanitation trucks to unload when needed. City crews will resume residential trash collection today, begin with the remainder of Tuesday’s regular trash route, and move through the Thursday route. We might not pick up some of the residential trash until Friday or Saturday. If your normal collection day is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we request that you have your trash by the curb ready to be picked up by our crews when they get to your location. Thanks again for your patience and understanding.
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
Two Arrested On I-30 East
Feb. 1st, 2023- Hopkins County Sheriff Sgt. Steward noticed a vehicle stuck in a ditch off I-30 east. When speaking with the driver, identified as Robert Charles Servin, the officer noticed Servin speaking rapidly and appeared to want the officer away from his vehicle and stated he did not want to go to jail. Officer Steward asked for Identification for Servin and approached the driver side of the vehicles with Servin. While at the vehicle deputies shined their flashlights into the car in an attempt to help Servin search for his identifications, to which Servin stated that the deputies were making him nervous. Officer Steward then asked Servin to stand in front of his patrol car, Steward then asked Servin for a consent search of his car, to which Servin replied no, Officer Steward then asked Servin if there was any other persons inside the vehicle, Servin stated that his cousin was in the back seat. Deputies opened the backdoor to the vehicle and requested for the passenger, identified as Marshal Jermane Lennon, to exit the vehicle. Lennon was observed holding a clear pipe, commonly used to smoke Methamphetamine, Lennon was then detained for further investigation. Upon a probable cause search drug paraphernalia and a small black baggy containing a crystalline substance, field testing proved positive for methamphetamine were found. Servin stated that the substance belonged to him and was detained shortly afterward.
Two Convicted, Sentenced In Lamar County
A Lamar County jury convicted Garrett Whitten of Aggravated Robbery. Court documents show that Whitten had been caught shoplifting at the Lowes in Paris and, when confronted by a store security officer, pulled a gun and threatened the officer. The jury sentenced Whitten to 16 years in prison. A jury...
WWII airman remains identified
(KXII) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that the remains of a captured World War II airman have been identified. According to a press release, the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Charles W. Eeds, 23, of Durant, Okla, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war, were accounted for on Oct. 25, 2022.
Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way
A good chuck of students had another day off school due to the snowy weather!
Bells duo signs with Ouachita Baptist
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - It was a double signing day at Bells High School with Cooper Smith and Brock Baker signing to play football at Ouachita Baptist. Smith had a tremendous career in the trenches for the Panthers. Now he’s headed to Ouahicta Baptist to play his college ball.
