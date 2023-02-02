Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
Two arrested after Rankin County deputies find 44 kilos of cocaine inside vehicle
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found 44 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle. Investigators said a deputy made a traffic stop on Monday, February 6 on Interstate 20. The deputy stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation. According to investigators, the deputy […]
kicks96news.com
Leake County Man Charged with Attempted Murder
A Leake County man has been charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened on Friday, January 27th. Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Lena Volunteers were dispatched to an area of Ealy Road when a caller reported that a female was thrown out of a vehicle. While EMS, deputies,...
WLBT
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
WLBT
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery call at Family Dollar in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police responded to an armed robbery and an attempted armed carjacking call on Monday evening. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. Bailey Martin with the Department of Public Safety says officers are on the scene and...
WLBT
Two investigations underway in the death of a Hinds county inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigations are being conducted into the death of a Hinds county inmate housed at the Raymond Detention Center. Sheriff Tyree Jones held a news conference Monday morning, releasing preliminary information about Brandon Flowers. The 32-year-old was found hanging in his cell at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Medical...
breezynews.com
Alarm Activations, A Person Shot with an Air Rifle, and a Structure Fire in Attala
8:24 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on an alarm at the ATM at Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive. 9:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Fire, and Attala Deputies were sent to a structure fire on W. Jefferson Street. 10:03 a.m. – A Kosciusko Police officer received a...
kicks96news.com
A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake
12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call. 1:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street. 1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16. 4:23...
WAPT
JPD: 58-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police officials said the shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday during a gathering at 200 Rebel Woods Drive. Investigators said Derrick Myers, 58, got into an argument with another man and shortly after, he was shot twice and died.
WAPT
Family Dollar scene of armed robbery, attempted carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted carjacking. The incident was reported at about 7 p.m. Monday at Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Capitol police are asking anyone with information about the case...
WAPT
Altercation between two men ends in one dead, another in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that began as an argument. Officers received a call about 9 p.m. Friday about a verbal altercation between two men on Ilano Drive. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim died from his injuries.
WLBT
Man arrested after ‘verbal altercation’ turns deadly in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for shooting another man with intent multiple times in Jackson on February 3. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 3000 block of Ilano Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
WAPT
2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
Lumumba wants body cam footage of man’s death released
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he wants the body camera footage of the incident that left one man dead and three police officers on administrative leave released to the public. Authorities said Keith Murriel, 41, died while in custody of the Jackson Police Department (JPD). His family claimed he was […]
Vicksburg man wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault, police say
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching Phillip Moore Jr. who is wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact detectives at 601-636-2511.
Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
WLBT
Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a homicide on Monday afternoon. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says 34-year-old Nikita Bennet, the driver of a Honda, died from multiple gunshot wounds. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in...
WLBT
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for aggravated assault on February 3. A press release says that officers took Rory Allen, 56, into custody at 12:53 p.m. JPD says the assault occurred on Ridgewood Court Drive on Tuesday, January 24, around 4:52 p.m. If you have any...
breezynews.com
Alarms, A Flaming Utility Pole, and Shots Fired in Attala
12:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check on a business alarm on Hwy 12 E. 4:25 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a prowler at a residence on Road 1106. 6:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a residential alarm on Hwy 43 N. 7:10...
breezynews.com
Prowlers, Alarms and Disturbances in Attala
12:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on 5th Avenue. 4:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an alarm at El Rodeo on Veterans Memorial Drive. 6:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a business alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran Memorial Drive.
