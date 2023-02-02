ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Warmer start, followed by a cloudy and mild Friday

By Christa Kurkjian
 4 days ago
Following another frosty morning, daytime temperatures continue to be pleasant and mild. More clouds arrived Thursday due to a system directly to the north of us. The northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County, such as Morro Bay, could get a light sprinkle of rain Friday. The system is expected to fizzle out as it moves farther south.

Overnight lows are set to be slightly warmer Friday, with no Frost Advisory needed. Daytime highs will be in the 60s for both coastal and inland communities. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, but temperatures remain mild and will trend warmer by Saturday.

While there is no major update regarding the status of the drought Thursday, there is another chance of rain Saturday into Sunday. Light rain is expected, followed by cooler temperatures by early next week. Rain totals are not impressive from this system, as it is expected to lose power as it reaches the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara, CA
