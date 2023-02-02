Read full article on original website
Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: ‘Hoos set to face #22 NC State on Tuesday
AFP editor Chris Graham goes over the national rankings, looks ahead to #8 Virginia vs. #22 NC State on Tuesday, and looks back at the loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Then it’s on to football news, the big news being the confirmation from three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson that he will not be returning next season.
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson confirms he’s leaving: What this means for the UVA LB room
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott struck out on another in-house recruiting priority, with three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson confirming on Sunday that he won’t be returning for the 2023 season. Jackson led Virginia in 2022 with 104 tackles on 626 snaps, adding four QB hurries, five sacks, 7.5 tackles...
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
Virginia Basketball Notebook: ‘Hoos struggle on O, on D, plus, what about Shedrick?
Tech jams the lane, and Virginia’s shooters don’t take advantage. Virginia shot 50.9 percent in its 78-68 win over Virginia Tech two weeks ago in JPJ. The rematch saw Tech coach Mike Young mix things up defensively, almost throwing a version of Tony Bennett’s Packline back at him.
Longwood stifles Campbell, shoots 52.7 percent, in dominant 74-50 victory
Longwood held Campbell to 35.7 shooting in a defense-powered 74-50 win on Saturday in Farmville. The Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South) also held the Camels to a 4-of-23 effort from three and forced 14 turnovers on Back in Black Night at Willett Hall. “This goes back to the past 10...
Shorthanded VMI struggles, loses on the road at Mercer, 80-54
VMI was down starter Rickey Bradley Jr. from the opening tip, then lost senior guard Sean Conway to a first-half injury, and could never really get going in an 80-54 loss at Mercer on Saturday. The Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon) were paced by freshman guard Tony Felder Jr., who scored...
An evening of poetry and music with Denver Butson and Jordan Perry on Feb. 24
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading and live musical performance with poet Denver Butson and musician Jordan Perry on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. Butson will be reading from his new poetry collection, The Scarecrow Alibis, and Perry will be performing his recent music. This in-person event...
Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
The 2023 Polar Plunge was held Feb. 3-4 in Virginia Beach and plungers and runners raised more than $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia. “Following our athletes’ lead, Special Olympics Virginia strives to create communities where all are welcomed, all are respected, all are included, and all are valued. Our Polar Plunge is a prime example of what we can do when we work together toward those goals,” said David Thomason, Special Olympics Virginia president. “Among those brave enough to #GoForTheCold today are people with intellectual disabilities and those without; people of all ages, genders, races, and faiths; people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Each Polar Plunge participant is contributing to Special Olympics Virginia’s transformative impact toward more unified communities here in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.”
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
Kidd named dean of Shenandoah University’s School of Pharmacy
Kidd, who has served as interim dean of SU’s pharmacy school October 2021, moves into the role full time effective immediately. Kidd has been a faculty member in Shenandoah’s School of Pharmacy since 1998, when the school’s first graduating class was beginning its third year in the program.
3Rs fundraiser puts books in hands of Waynesboro students for summer reading
For children, reading six books or more during summer vacation help students avoid the phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”. To help encourage the love of reading for kids, Raising Resources for Readers, also known as 3Rs, takes Waynesboro students on field trips to choose books they want to read. At the end of the school year, the students are given the books they chose to enjoy over the summer.
Local Boys & Girls Club honored for youth advocacy with national award
A HERO of Youth Award was given to the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The award is a recognition from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the local organization’s advocacy on behalf of Virginia’s youth. “Clubs like ours have a...
From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5. Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley who is interested in entrepreneurship is invited to The Entrepreneur Experience, where they will practice their entrepreneurial skills by creating and presenting startup business concepts over the course of the weekend.
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
Albemarle County turkey farm plans expansion thanks to AFID fund grant
An Albemarle County farmer has a waiting list for ground turkey, and thanks to a state grant, will be able to offer the new product in time for the summer grilling season. Kelly Turkeys LLC has been raising, processing and selling KellyBronze breed turkeys through direct and retail markets since 2015.
