WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Dawson
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
LOVE THAT BINGO! Lincoln Park Edition
During harsh economic times like this, community support is key. And finding fun innovative ways to bolster small business is vital. Eco-3, a local NGO in Duluth, has crafted a fun bingo game to get some support for the Lincoln Park District. From February 1 through Valentine’s Day, you can visit participating Lincoln Park businesses to play LOVE THAT BINGO! For your chance to win prizes. Collect enough stamps to earn a BINGO, and you could win one of six prize packs from those selected businesses. And no purchase is necessary at the selected businesses.
$431,000 in grants awarded by Northland Foundation
From October to December of 2022, the Northland Foundation awarded nearly 20 grants to support people and communities for a thriving region. In total, that amounts to $431,000. $81,000 of total funding went toward prevention/intervention work in relation to domestic and family violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Grants totaling...
Girls prep hockey section seedings released
Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
Mountain Iron afternoon house fire
Sunday around 1:10pm multiple fire departments responded to a house fire located in rural Mountain Iron. The blaze was reported around 1:10 p.m. on Oriole Avenue. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Crews are still investigation the situation. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Spray Wd-40 Up Your...
CSS’ Carsen Richels claims MIAC honors
Helping the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) men’s hockey lock up a MIAC tournament berth, Carsen Richels earned a conference honor of his own. The junior forward was named MIAC men’s hockey Offensive Player of the Week. He scored four goals with an assist for the Saints in...
Bulldog’s Brooke Olson earns 3rd NSIC Player of the Week honors
Helping the No.16 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Bulldogs secure the NSIC North Division title Saturday, Brooke Olson has now earned another NSIC North Player of the Week honor. The graduate student out of Rice Lake averaged 22 points, shooting 58 percent from the field in their wins over MSU-Moorhead...
UMD’s Gabbie Hughes named WCHA Player of the Week
On Monday Gabbie Hughes was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Forward of the Week, for the second time this season. In the University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) women’s hockey 4-3 overtime win over MSU-Mankato Friday she posted a goal and two assists, including the clutch third period goal to tie the game.
CEC, Hermantown boy’s hockey pick up wins on Saturday
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey team have now won four of their last five games as they beat Champlin Park Saturday 2-1. Betogliat recorded his first varsity goal for the Lumberjacks, which ended up being the game winner. CEC was outshot in the game with the finally tally 42 for...
Police: One man in custody after double stabbing in Virginia
Virginia police are investigating a double stabbing from Monday evening. The department sent out a press release saying that they responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South around 5:00p.m. They had been advised that the people involved knew each other, and there had been a fight before the stabbing.
