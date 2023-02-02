Read full article on original website
Shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro; victim’s injuries ‘life-threatening’: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. At around 5:06 p.m., officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to […]
‘Best day of my life:’ Lexington family gets closure after 36-year-old cold case solved
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington family left the Lexington Police Department on Monday crying tears of joy after learning who was responsible for murdering their loved one. DNA helped solve the case of Mary Mathis Davis. One family member told FOX8 it was the best day of her life. We spoke to a former […]
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
Suspects sought after shots fired in Durham road-rage incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people involved in a shooting during a road-rage incident in a convenience store parking lot in Durham,
cbs17
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
18-year-old charged murder after man found dead on St. Croix Place in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to a body found in Greensboro Monday, according to police. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. Police have since identified 21-year-old Quantell Tehmel White as the person found dead with a...
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham.
Teens charged in North Carolina murder given $5 million bonds
Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning.
WXII 12
Robber caught on surveillance camera stealing cash, police search for suspect
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Managers of an Asheboro restaurant are asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect. Surveillance video from the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant captured the moment a man took money from the cash register. This happened when an employee briefly turned away. The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant...
WXII 12
Man arrested for armed robbery at Exxon on Randleman Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is now in custody after being accused of robbing a gas station on Randleman Road Saturday night, Greensboro police said. According to the department's press release, the robbery happened at about 9:15 p.m. at Exxon. Police said 26-year-old Lemont Webb implied he had a...
Jack Daniels spills all over I-40/I-85 interchange in Greensboro after tractor-trailer crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-40 East are now open while part of I-85 South remains closed after a tractor-trailer full of Jack Daniels bottles flipped over late Monday night. The crash happened right near the Randleman Road exit, exit 219. The crash with a minor injury first...
2 facing 45+ charges after taking hostage in 4-hour standoff in NC: police
Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with police.
Rev. Gregory Drumwright found not guilty in Alamance County protest arrests after appeal, releases statement
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A court has found a Civil Rights leader and reverend not guilty after he was arrested and charged during a demonstration in Graham in 2020. Reverend Gregory Drumwright was initially found guilty of resisting and obstruction of a public officer as well as failure to disperse in September of 2021. […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash
ASHEBORO N.C. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver attempting to pass another car early this morning. According to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol, at 5:38 am, On Monday, February 6th, 2023, Troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County.
Crash closes Creek Ridge Road at Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Both directions of Creek Ridge Road at Lynhaven Drive are closed after a crash with unknown injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police have not said how long Creek Ridge Road will be closed. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Drivers are asked to […]
WXII 12
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
Seagrove firefighter's wife granted $1 million bond, defense says it plans to prove innocence
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman, wife of longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman, appeared in court Monday, where she was granted a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder in MJ's death. The judge decided that as a term of her release, she must...
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
wfmynews2.com
Haw River woman charged late fees after billing mixup
Do you want your bills in the mail or through email? One Alamance County woman was repeatedly given late fees after a mistake with her phone company.
alamancenews.com
County agrees to buy former BD building along I-85/40 to house consolidated 9-1-1 center
Alamance County’s commissioners have decided to purchase a former industrial building in Burlington along I-85/40 to serve as a new, centralized location for the county’s 9-1-1 center and other local emergency services. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, the commissioners unanimously agreed to use nearly $7.3 million in...
