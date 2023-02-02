SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting out Sunday nice and ‘warm’ in the mid-30s as a stiff southwest breeze helps draw up warmer air into Mid-Michigan. We continue to add warmth to the forecast going into this afternoon. All of Michigan will spend time above freezing today allowing the snow pack to begin melting for much of the area. Some brief sun for a time this morning before clouds move back into Mid-Michigan early this afternoon.

