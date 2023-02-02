Read full article on original website
Report examines health care price transparency in local hospitals
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – An advocacy organization conducted a report about health care price transparency in hospitals. “The greed has run amuck, and if you think of it, it’s criminal to make patients pay with a blank check,” said Cynthia Fisher, the founder and chairperson of PatientRightsAdvocate.org. A...
New recycling facility expected to create jobs in Flint
Whitmer proposes plan to lower costs for taxpayers
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Michigan taxpayers could be receiving a $180 “inflation relief check” from the government if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed “lowering Michigan costs” plan becomes a law. “This was the biggest way that we can really make a difference in people’s lives and...
Budget proposal to give free school lunch to students
Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced new details on Monday about a plan to deliver the largest tax break to Michigan residents in decades. Last week Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate agreed to framework for the Lowering MI (Michigan) Costs Plan. This...
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Feb. 6
Police Departments Participate in Polar Plunge for Charity
Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected
Meridian Township, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township confirms an “ALL CLEAR” after a lockdown Tuesday morning at Okemos High School at approximately 9:10. The school was on lockdown with law enforcement closing off Jolly Rd., near the high school. Meridian Township administrator Frank Walsh confirmed an all clear...
Bookstore Hosting Banned Book Club
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Feb. 6
First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
Two Michigan Lottery players win $1M playing Powerball
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The players matched the five white balls – 5-11-22-23-69. One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-Way Food Center, 2317 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. The other ticket was purchased at MichiganLottery.com.
Warm & cloudy Sunday, some sun Monday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting out Sunday nice and ‘warm’ in the mid-30s as a stiff southwest breeze helps draw up warmer air into Mid-Michigan. We continue to add warmth to the forecast going into this afternoon. All of Michigan will spend time above freezing today allowing the snow pack to begin melting for much of the area. Some brief sun for a time this morning before clouds move back into Mid-Michigan early this afternoon.
