Ann Arbor, MI

'Pawn Stars' cast coming to Ann Arbor

By Adam Luchies
 4 days ago
The stars of History’s Pawn Stars are coming to Michigan. According to the series’ Facebook page , Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell will be making a stop in Ann Arbor.

The three will be coming to Michigan as part of the second season of the spin-off series Pawn Stars Do America . Anyone interested in having a chance to sell their item on the series can email PawnStarsDoAmerica@ITV.com. Anyone who wants to apply must be age 18 or older.

The original Pawn Stars series premiered on History in 2009. The series is set at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with the trio, the series previously starred Richard Benjamin Harrison, also known as “The Old Man,” who died in 2018. Pawn Stars is currently on its 23 rd season, which premiered in November 2022.

Pawn Stars Do America premiered on History in November 2022. Pawn Stars has had multiple other spin-off series, including American Restoration, Cajun Pawn Stars , and Counting Cars . A British version, Pawn Stars UK , aired from 2013-2014.

Anyone interested in having a chance to sell their item on the series can email PawnStarsDoAmerica@ITV.com. A trailer for Pawn Stars Do America can be watched below:

