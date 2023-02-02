ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Executive Compensation: Dawn Ostroff Exit Package Revealed

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hmsbg_0kaiN25L00

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify ’s former chief content and advertising business officer who led the company’s podcast expansion, will be entitled to nine months of her $1 million base salary as part of her exit package with the audio giant, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Ostroff’s departure was first revealed Jan. 23 by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek as part of a major round of layoffs and executive reorganization. Though she is expected to remain with Spotify in an advisory role, Ostroff’s last day in the executive position was Jan. 31, according to the securities filings.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

As part of her separation agreement, which includes a non-compete clause, Ostroff will receive her $1 million base salary, COBRA health benefits and vesting of her equity- and cash-based long-term incentive awards through April 17 in lieu of the three-month notice period that was included in her employment agreement. After that period, Ostroff will be entitled to receive an additional six months of her base salary, health benefits and six months of accelerated vesting of her long-term incentive awards. The exact amount of Ostroff’s total exit compensation will largely be influenced by Spotify’s stock price over time.

In the same securities filing, Spotify also revealed that Ostroff received just under $7.5 million in compensation during 2022, with the majority of that executive payday coming from stock awards and the company’s incentive program.

Alex Norström, the former chief freemium business officer who is now overseeing content as part of his new position as chief business officer and co-president, received about $9.2 million in compensation during 2022. $325,000 of the pay was Norström’s base salary, while the majority came from option awards and stock awards.

Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s former chief research and development officer, received $14.16 million in compensation; $312,500 came from Söderström’s base salary, while the remainder of his executive pay came from option awards. The executive now serves as Spotify’s co-president and chief product and technology officer.

Ek’s compensation for 2022 amounted to $181,085 for home security costs. The top executive notably has not taken a base salary since 2017 and has not received a bonus since 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Plan B Owner Mediawan Launches $107M TV Fund With Financier Entourage Ventures

French media group Mediawan Group, which grabbed headlines late last year with its acquisition of Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, has launched a €100 million ($107 million) television development fund with backing from French private equity firm Entourage Ventures. The fund, details of which were announced Monday, will see Mediawan and Entourage finance high-end television series with “strong international potential” over the next 4-6 years. Investment and revenue on the projects will be shared 50/50 between the two partners. The fund will look to bankroll all forms of small-screen entertainment, from drama series to animation and documentaries.More from The Hollywood ReporterMicrobudget...
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Says All His Singing for ‘Elvis’ “Destroyed My Voice”

Austin Butler’s voice is still a topic of conversation months after Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was released. While on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar-nominated actor explained that due to all the singing in the film, he probably “destroyed my voice a bit.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead of 2023 GrammysAustin Butler Shares Memory With Lisa Marie Presley After Making 'Elvis': "We Got So Close So Fast"'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Inks First-Look Deal with Warner Bros. “My vocal cords, it’s a lot raspier now,” he added....
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance

The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time. Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny Opens Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
The Hollywood Reporter

George R. Robertson, Chief Hurst in the ‘Police Academy’ Films, Dies at 89

George R. Robertson, the Canadian actor who portrayed the police chief and later police commissioner Henry Hurst in the first six Police Academy films, has died. He was 89. Robertson died Sunday at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, his family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterMelinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83Paco Rabanne, Spanish-Born Designer Synonymous With a Space-Age Aesthetic and Best-Selling Perfumes, Dies at 88Charlie Walker, San Francisco Icon Portrayed by Mike Colter in Biopic, Dies at 89 Robertson also showed up in small roles in three films that were nominated for...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Penske Media Corporation has completed its strategic investment in Vox Media. Vox Media is the owner of media brands including Vox, New York Magazine, The Verge, The Cut, Eater, Vulture, The Strategist, Polygon, SB Nation, Intelligencer, Curbed, Grub Street, Recode, Thrillist, Popsugar, The Dodo and NowThis.More from The Hollywood ReporterPenske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions TV Ratings: Grammy Awards Hit Three-Year High for CBSMadison Square Garden Exploring Sale of Tao Group, to Lift Policy Banning Attorneys Related to Tao Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I have long admired Vox Media’s world-class editorial teams and brands,” said Jay Penske, CEO and founder...
The Hollywood Reporter

Drake Victorious at 2023 Grammys Even Though He Didn’t Submit His Work for Awards

Drake doesn’t love the Grammys but they love him — the rapper won an award at the 2023 Grammys even though he decided not to submit his latest album for awards. Drake won best melodic rap performance for his guest appearance on Future’s “Wait for U,” which became No. 1 pop hit and also features Afrobeats star Tems. “Wait for U” appears on Future’s album, I Never Liked You.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy WinBeyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at GrammysGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live) Drake walked into Sunday’s show...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Privacy Suits Claim App Changes Were Guise to Boost Ad Revenue

Apple is being taken to court over allegations that it lies to consumers about privacy measures to gain an edge on competitors while actually harvesting massive amounts of data to grow advertising revenue. Despite representations in a campaign touting its privacy features, Apple continues to collect user data and “facilitates interception by third parties,” according to a pair of prospective class actions filed against the company on Thursday. One of the suits accuses Apple of implementing the privacy features to “protect its own ad revenue at the expense of other competitors such as Facebook.”More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Misses Earnings Expectations,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Meta Won Approval to Buy a Virtual Reality App, But FTC Laid Groundwork to Halt Big Tech’s Next Deal

The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block Facebook parent company Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within presented the court with a legal question that used to exist on the periphery of antitrust law and is now critical to the government’s efforts to rein in big tech: How to assess proposed deals by dominant firms in nascent markets. During the seven-day trial in December where the FTC challenged the deal because it allegedly put Meta in prime position to monopolize VR fitness apps, the company questioned how the acquisition of one app in a developing market could harm competition. U.S....
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Samek Named CEO of Banijay Americas, Cris Abrego Shifts to Chairman Role

There’s a new CEO at Banijay Americas. Ben Samek has been named chief executive of the European media giant’s North American and South American businesses, which includes a number of production companies that are powerhouse players in the unscripted TV space.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanijay Hires Head of M&APR Veteran Joe Schlosser Exits Endemol Shine/Banijay to Launch Communications FirmBanijay Adds Belgium's Jonnydepony to Production Stable With Samek’s elevation, current Banijay Americas CEO Cris Abrego will shift to a new role as chairman of the Americas for Banijay, focusing on new ventures and acquisitions. Abrego says the change has been in the works...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow Honor Music Legends During In Memoriam Tribute

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young...
The Hollywood Reporter

Take-Two Lowers Guidance, Plans Cost-Cutting Amid “Challenging” Gaming Market

Take-Two Interactive saw its net bookings fall below expectations during its fiscal 2023 third quarter as consumers shifted holiday spending toward “established blockbuster franchises” and titles with promotional discounts, the company said on Monday. For the three months ending on Dec. 31, Take-Two brought in $1.41 billion in revenue but reported a net operating loss at $172.9 million. Net bookings, which reflects products and services sold digitally and physically, rose 60 percent year-over-year to $1.38 billion during the quarter but fell short of company forecasts of bookings between $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. During the quarter, titles like NBA 2K23, Grand Theft...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy