Joe Mixon has arrest warrant issued after allegedly pointing gun at woman

Cincinnati Bengals star running back Joe Mixon saw himself drop to the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Some of this had to do with multiple incidents Mixon had during his college playing days at Oklahoma.

This included a misdemeanor assault charge for punching a woman during an altercation back in 2014. Mixon also received a parking citation in 2016, which resulted in a one-game suspension from the Sooners.

Fast forward more than a half-decade, and the Pro Bowler is back in the news for all of the wrong reasons. According to multiple media reports, Mixon has had an arrest warrant issued for him on an account of aggravated menacing . Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus was the first to report this news.

The details of the incident are pretty alarming. According to Chris Renkel of Local 12 in Cincinnati, the warrant alleges that Joe Mixon pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.

Mixon allegedly said , “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’t get me,” as he pointed the gun at woman.

Being convicted on this charge includes a maximum jail sentence of 180 days with a $1,000 fine and five years of probation.

Of course, we’re not 100% sure where the details of the incident and allegations. It’s best to reserve judgment. As for the Bengals, they released a statement after reports of the arrest warrant being filed against their star running back.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time,” Bengals statement on Mixon situation .

A second-round pick of Cincinnati back in 2017, Mixon has earned one Pro Bowl during his time with the Bengals. This past season saw him put up 1,255 total yards and nine touchdowns en route to helping them to the AFC Championship Game .

We’ll have further updates on this situation as they become available. For now, Joe Mixon seems to be in some trouble.

