Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
goldderby.com
‘SNL’ hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best (‘Saturday Night Live’ 2022-23)
Now in its 48th season, “Saturday Night Live” still knows how to keep things fresh each and every week, thanks in part to its always revolving roster of guest hosts. The 2022-23 cycle began with “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller kicking things off, and continued on with memorable personalities from the worlds of film, television and music. This year, which showrunner Lorne Michaels has dubbed a “transition year,” gave audiences a rare hosting duo in Steve Martin & Martin Short, and also two consecutive weeks of celebs pulling double duty as both host and musical guest in Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow. So who was YOUR favorite recent host from NBC’s late night sketch comedy series? Scroll through our photos below to see the “SNL” hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best.
