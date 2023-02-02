Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Unseasonably mild and occasionally damp through the week
After a cold start early on Monday with a weak boundary ushering in some brief chilly air, temperatures recovered nicely into Monday afternoon making for a pretty and comfy start to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky. With some afternoon sunshine most locations ended up into the mid-50s for highs, which was quite remarkable after the colder temperatures in the early hours Monday.
WTVQ
Our calm stretch of weather continues for a few more days!
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening, it’s been a fantastic day across central and eastern Kentucky. The good news is that we have two more great days before the active pattern cranks back up. Here is what I am tracking. Monday will provide a mix of sun and clouds with...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Warm work week ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was another breezy day across central Kentucky today. Peak wind gusts were around 35 mph across most of the area. The good news is the winds will begin to calm down overnight and into Monday. Sunshine will return to start the work week...
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
WTVQ
A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weekend forecast: Gorgeous, but gusty winds hold us back
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Not a bad Friday, just a bit on the cold side. Wind chills are in the teens most of the day with gusty winds and high temperatures only near 30. At least we had a lot of sun. Plenty more where that came from too as high-pressure rolls in over the weekend.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Last round of wintry weather before Groundhog Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cold sunshine filed in after a quick dusting of snow and ice wrapped up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we at least saw some sunshine throughout the day. One last weak little wave will bring another round of wintry precipitation to parts...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
thelevisalazer.com
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
WSAZ
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
wymt.com
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
WTVQ
Sara Cardona joins ABC 36 mornings to bring the latest in sports
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Starting Tuesday, ABC 36 will bring you live morning sports during Good Morning Kentucky!. Tuesday’s launch will make ABC 36 the only Lexington newscast with live sports every morning with Sara Cardona, who will make appearances at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. Cardona will also...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID-19 report shows everything on decline
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was some encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday afternoon, as all the metrics saw declines over the past seven days. The Feb. 6 report says there were 5,665 new cases in the...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
In 1876 It "Rained" with Meat in Kentucky - an Unsolved Mystery
The Kentucky meat shower was an incident that took place in a 100 by-50-yard area near Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky, on March 3, 1876, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
fox17.com
Icy weather causes school delays and closures Thursday
Icy conditions have caused many districts to close their doors for the day due to weather. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Columbia State Community College: Opening at 9:30 am. Cumberland County TN Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Davidson Nashville Public Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Dayspring Academy: CLOSED.
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
WTVQ
‘At least’ 3 collisions shuts down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — “At least” three collisions, with one being serious, have shut down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road in both directions until further notice Monday morning, according to the City of Lexington’s website. Traffic on both the outer and inner loops is being...
