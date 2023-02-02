ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Wisconsin Coyote Caution: A Guide to Keeping Your Pets Safe

Did you know male coyotes can become territorial and aggressive from late February to early March?. Although they serve an important purpose in controlling rodent populations and are visually stunning, pet owners should take precautions to stay safe. Here are some essential and unexpected measures you may want to take a look at.
WISCONSIN STATE
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?

Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
IOWA STATE
Amazing New Bike Trail Will Run Through Iowa

Can you imagine a bike trail you can ride that takes you across the country? It's happening and this amazing ride with go right through the Quad Cities. The Great American Rail-Trail, the newest 2-wheel adventure, is about to span from Washington D.C. to the northern area of Washington State and dive directly through the Quad Cities.
IOWA STATE
When Will Shamrock Shakes Come Back To Quad Cities McDonald’s?

The classic Shamrock Shake will soon make a return to McDonald's spots in Iowa and Illinois. If you also are already over all of the Valentine's Day fluff, let me invite you to shift your focus to the holiday that follows: St. Patrick's Day. Something that's really become a staple of the American St. Patrick's Day season are Shamrock Shakes from McDonald's. How and why that happened I couldn't tell you but alas here we are.
IOWA STATE
These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois

It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
ILLINOIS STATE
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today

It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chinese Spy Balloon Will Fly Over Illinois

A Chinese spy balloon is currently hovering over the United States and working its way across the country. It was spotted over Billings, Montana on Wednesday and is projected to fly over Illinois. It will cross over other Midwest states before heading toward the east. If you're nervous about the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois

If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Has Lost It’s Presidential Primary First-In-The-Nation Status

For years, Iowa was a leader in choosing America's next president but now that duty has shifted to another state. According to PBS, on Friday, the Democratic National Committee voted to replace Iowa with South Carolina as the leadoff state in the presidential nominating calendar beginning in 2024. The move,...
IOWA STATE
Don’t Tread On Iowa: The Saying That May End Up on Your License Plates

I'll be honest. The first time I remember seeing the Gagsten flag was in a Metallica documentary, "A Year and a Half in the Life Of" back in the early 90's. To me, it was a flag with the snake from the cover of the "Black Album" and the words of one of the best songs on the album, "Don't Tread On Me". But for some reason on a yellow flag...not a black one.
IOWA STATE
