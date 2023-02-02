“We were working together very carefully to create a lot of characters,” reveals Naomi Donne about “The Batman” in our recent webchat. Fellow makeup artist Mike Marino continues, “Naomi had armies of makeup artists, there were airplane hangers of makeup artists!” Donne adds, “We had a huge Halloween scene with hundreds and hundreds of extras in full Halloween makeup.” Mike Fontaine reflects, “All the elements came together so beautifully. We got to be part of something that worked on all levels that movies are suppose to work on” Watch the exclusive video interview above with the Oscar nominees.

1 DAY AGO