Now in its 48th season, “Saturday Night Live” still knows how to keep things fresh each and every week, thanks in part to its always revolving roster of guest hosts. The 2022-23 cycle began with “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller kicking things off, and continued on with memorable personalities from the worlds of film, television and music. This year, which showrunner Lorne Michaels has dubbed a “transition year,” gave audiences a rare hosting duo in Steve Martin & Martin Short, and also two consecutive weeks of celebs pulling double duty as both host and musical guest in Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow. So who was YOUR favorite recent host from NBC’s late night sketch comedy series? Scroll through our photos below to see the “SNL” hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best.

10 HOURS AGO