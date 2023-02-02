ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including...
WISCONSIN STATE
Flush with cash, Oklahoma governor pushes for more tax cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — With state savings accounts and revenue collections at all-time highs, tax cuts will be a top priority for Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Republican-controlled Legislature for the 2023 session that began on Monday. Stitt, who easily won reelection in November, presented his executive budget proposal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
OHIO STATE
Wyoming hosts UNLV after Maldonado's 34-point outing

UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the UNLV Rebels after Hunter Maldonado scored 34 points in Wyoming's 84-64 loss to the San Jose State Spartans. The Cowboys are 6-5 on their home court. Wyoming is 1-1 in games decided by...
LARAMIE, WY
Teacher shortage, turnover presenting problems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The teacher shortage in Kentucky was the hot topic of discussion during a meeting of the House Education Committee on Tuesday, the first committee meeting when lawmakers returned to Frankfort for part two of the 2023 General Assembly. Education Commissioner Jason Glass told the panel...
KENTUCKY STATE
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY

