ADOC: Inmates released to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect today, January 31, 2023, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), began releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). This action is required by retroactivity provisions contained in Act 2021-549 that made previously excluded inmates eligible for release to mandatory supervision.  However, the ADOC has not released any inmate without compliance of the victim notice requirement of Act 2021-549.  Approximately 80 inmates have been fitted with ankle monitors and released so far. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible inmates as the required notifications are made by the ADOC.  Each released inmate has been processed by ABPP and fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.  This automated release mechanism only applies to those inmates with offenses committed on or after Jan. 30, 2016. Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child are excluded as are offenders serving life sentences.  Release of eligible inmates is based upon the length of sentence.  Questions about ADOC’s role in this process may be directed to kelly.betts@doc.alabama.gov.   Read more at www.cullmantribune.com/2023/02/04/early-release-law-goes-into-effect-1-inmate-freed-from-cullman-county-detention-center.  
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each of Alabama’s 67 county sheriffs is about to start getting payments from a grant based on the amount of money each department collected on pistol permit fees in 2022, according to an announcement made Monday by Gov. Kay Ivey. Pistol permits have historically made...
Alabama Sheriff's Offices Facing Financial Burden | Feb. 6, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk of the new law began. The money collected from permit sales helped fund training, equipment and school resource programs. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across...
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released between 170 to 200 inmates on Friday as a part of the retroactive early release law. The release was for inmates with less than a year left on their sentence, and who will be monitored with a GPS anklet until their sentence is complete.
Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriffs’ Grants

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the start of the Sheriffs’ Grants for all 67 counties in the State of Alabama to offset losses due to the elimination of concealed firearms permit requirements. Sheriffs’ Departments in each of Alabama’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly beginning in the...
Alabama residents cross state lines for chance at Tennessee lottery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Powerball fever continues to rise and so does the jackpot as many Alabama residents rushed to get their shot at the $747 million prize. In Ardmore, TN, a local lottery store was packed with cars, but many of those vehicles displayed an Alabama state tag. State residents voiced their frustration over Alabama’s lack of a lottery to WAFF 48.
Man wanted for assault in Alabama arrested in Pulaski County

A Pulaski County man is awaiting extradition to Alabama to face assault charges. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested James Vaughn Friday night. The department says Vaughn is currently a person of interest in numerous active Pulaski County cases. If you have information on Vaughn that could...
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
Prefiled bills take aim at distracted driving, smoking in cars

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Alabama lawmakers are looking to change a few state laws dealing with what happens when you get behind the wheel. Rep. Rolanda Hollis’s bill bans smoking in a car when children 14 or younger are present. She says it stems from her own experience with her husband who smokes. “I […]
Dozens of Alabama inmates released under new law

About 80 Alabama inmates were released with ankle monitors Tuesday as a 2021 law took effect requiring inmates to spend the final few months of their prison sentence on supervised release, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The law requires inmates to be released to the supervision of the Alabama...
