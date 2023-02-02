Read full article on original website
ADOC: Inmates released to mandatory supervision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect today, January 31, 2023, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), began releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). This action is required by retroactivity provisions contained in Act 2021-549 that made previously excluded inmates eligible for release to mandatory supervision. However, the ADOC has not released any inmate without compliance of the victim notice requirement of Act 2021-549. Approximately 80 inmates have been fitted with ankle monitors and released so far. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible inmates as the required notifications are made by the ADOC. Each released inmate has been processed by ABPP and fitted with an electronic ankle monitor. This automated release mechanism only applies to those inmates with offenses committed on or after Jan. 30, 2016. Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child are excluded as are offenders serving life sentences. Release of eligible inmates is based upon the length of sentence. Questions about ADOC’s role in this process may be directed to kelly.betts@doc.alabama.gov. Read more at www.cullmantribune.com/2023/02/04/early-release-law-goes-into-effect-1-inmate-freed-from-cullman-county-detention-center.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released between 170 to 200 inmates on Friday as a part of the retroactive early release law. The release was for inmates with less than a year left on their sentence, and who will be monitored with a GPS anklet until their sentence is complete.
Montgomery, AL – Since 1997, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has continued its mission to stop, solve, and prevent crime. CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization that brings together law enforcement, media, and the community; working together to make local Alabama communities a safer place to work, live, and play.
With hundreds of inmates due to be released early from Alabama prisons, some crime victims say they weren't given any notice, and now they're frightened for their lives.
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections made headlines when it released 90 inmates in a supervised release with ankle monitors. The release has been criticized by some members of law enforcement denounced the move, but former correctional office and gubernatorial candidate Stacy George released a statement in support of the decision.
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
About 80 Alabama inmates were released with ankle monitors Tuesday as a 2021 law took effect requiring inmates to spend the final few months of their prison sentence on supervised release, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The law requires inmates to be released to the supervision of the Alabama...
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
