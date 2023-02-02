ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3

Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hutto to hold community brush cleanup event

Freezing conditions over the last several days have led to many trees losing branches. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Hutto residents with downed trees on their property after the recent freeze have several options for disposing of brush. On Feb. 11, the city will hold a community cleanup event at Adam Orgain...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2

Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
JOHNSON CITY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy