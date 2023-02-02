Read full article on original website
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Austin ISD returning to classes Monday post-ice storm
Austin ISD said Sunday the district plans to welcome students back to campus Monday, with only one school remaining without power.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
myfoxzone.com
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Georgetown ISD remains closed on Feb. 2 due to inclement weather
Georgetown ISD cancels school for feb 2 due to inclement weather, according to a press release. (Joe Warner/Community Impact). After discussions with Williamson County and the National Weather Services, Georgetown ISD has canceled classes for Feb 2, according to a press release. While road conditions are expected to improve around...
Leander ISD cancels Feb. 3 classes, Grandview Hills without power
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3. (Community Impact staff) The winter storm affecting the region will keep Leander ISD students out of school again, as the district has canceled all classes for Feb. 3. LISD announced the cancellation after determining its facilities staff and crews need additional time...
Hutto to hold community brush cleanup event
Freezing conditions over the last several days have led to many trees losing branches. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Hutto residents with downed trees on their property after the recent freeze have several options for disposing of brush. On Feb. 11, the city will hold a community cleanup event at Adam Orgain...
Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
Red Line makes progress; other Project Connect work moves forward
Planning for Austin's light rail will continue in 2023. (Courtesy Capital Metro) In 2023, the planning for Austin’s light rail will continue; a new MetroRail station will open; and two bus lines will be completed. The work is part of Project Connect, a multibillion-dollar plan to rethink and expand...
Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs close for third straight day due to ice storm
There are ice-coated roadways, trees and power lines throughout Central Texas. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The ISDs of Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto will remain closed on Feb. 2 due to conditions caused by the ongoing ice storm. While the winter storm warning is expected to expire at 6 a.m. Feb....
Resources for downed trees, power lines available in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, city offices have provided information to point residents in the right direction for reporting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in...
Austin Community College to resume classes, activities Friday, Feb. 3
All Austin Community College campuses are set to reopen Friday, Feb. 3, after the winter storm took out power and made roads unsafe to drive. (Courtesy Austin Community College) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due...
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
City of Austin to resume regular operations Feb. 3 after winter storm
Austin Resource Recovery will resume operations Friday, Feb. 3, and collections will continue into the weekend. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The city of Austin will resume regular operations Friday, Feb. 3 after office closures and delays due to the winter storm warning. The city will remain under a Level 2 Emergency...
fox7austin.com
Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area. Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.
